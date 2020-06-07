India Top Headlines

Kapil Mishra’s “incitement” speech to violence: Zuckerberg | India News

NEW DELHI: Does not name Kapil Mishra. But the BJP politician’s “controversial” speech against anti-CAA protesters appears to have become a yardstick against which to measure incitement to violence on Facebook, revealed leaked audio of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s interaction with company employees.

Zuckerberg was trying to explain to Facebook employees why the company decided not to act against “controversial” comments by US President Donald Trump about the protests following the murder of George Floyd by a police officer. He claimed that Trump’s comments did not encourage vigilantism, but called for “excessive vigilance.” Zuckerberg has been criticizing various sectors for Trump’s comments.

“… Our policies around incitement to violence, you know … have some clear precedents … There have been examples of government officials around the world, we have eliminated them. And there have been cases in India, for example, where someone said, ‘Hey, if the police don’t do this, our supporters will go in there and clean the streets,’ “Zuckerberg told nearly 25,000 employees, awakening from an internal rotation at the company.

“That’s a little encouraging for supporters to do it in a more direct way, and we do away with it. So we have a precedent for that, “he said. Zuckerberg appeared to be referring to a video of Kapil Mishra that was released on February 23, a day before Trump visited India.

In the video, which was later withdrawn, Mishra could be seen saying: “Until the President of the USA. USA Be in India, we leave the area peacefully. After that, we will not listen to them (the police) if the roads are not unoccupied by then. “The video was filmed in Jaffrabad, in northeast Delhi, which then erupted in communal riots that killed more than 50 people.

Facebook had removed the video during the riots as it violated its “Violence and Criminal Behavior Policy.” This set of community rules aims to prevent “potential offline harm that can be related to content on Facebook” by prohibiting people from making statements of intent to commit violence, issuing calls to action on violence and make statements that advocate violence, among other things.

Facebook’s handling of the Floyd murder has sparked an online debate over the responsibilities that social media companies have when it comes to regulating content. The social media giant decided not to take action against some of Trump’s posts, one of which was “justified” by the shooting of protesters. “When the looting begins, the shooting begins,” Trump had written in one of the posts.

While Twitter had tagged the post, declaring that it “glorifies” the violence, Facebook had not acted against it.

Following this, several employees had turned to social media to express their anguish over Facebook’s “passive response”, more than a dozen participated in a virtual strike to protest the company’s position, and some even quit.

On June 2, Timothy J Aveni, a software engineer at the Facebook base in Menlo Park, resigned and wrote a post on the platform explaining his decision. “For years President Trump has enjoyed an exception to the Facebook Community Standards … Mark always told us he would draw the line in the speech that calls for violence.” He showed us on Friday that this was a lie, ”he wrote.

Times of India