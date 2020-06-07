India Showdown between China: Armies of India and China hold talks at Lieutenant General level | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Indian and Chinese armies held talks at Lieutenant General’s level on Saturday in their first major attempt to resolve the month-long border clash in eastern Ladakh, official sources said.The Indian delegation was led by Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, the Leh-based commanding general of 14 corps, while the Chinese side was led by the commander of the Tibet military district, government sources said.The talks were held at the Border Personnel Meeting Point in Maldo, on the Chinese side of the Current Control Line (LAC) in East Ladakh.

Without specifically mentioning the talks, an Indian army spokesman said: “Indian and Chinese officials remain engaged through established diplomatic and military channels to address the current situation in the border areas between India and China.”

Saturday’s meeting took place after 12 rounds of talks between local commanders of the two armies and three rounds of discussions at the level of top general-ranking officials, failed to produce any tangible results, the sources said.

The high-level military dialogue took place a day after the two countries held diplomatic talks during which both sides agreed to manage their “differences” through peaceful discussions, while respecting each other’s sensibilities and concerns.

Previously, sources said that the Indian delegation in the military talks will push to restore the status quo ante in the Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso and Gogra in eastern Ladakh, will oppose the large accumulation of Chinese troops in the region and it will ask China not to resist India’s infrastructure development on its side of the de facto border.

After the confrontation began early last month, the Indian military leadership decided that Indian troops will take a firm approach to deal with the aggressive stance of Chinese troops in all disputed areas of Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie.

The Chinese army is known to have deployed around 2,500 soldiers in Pangong Tso and the Galwan Valley, in addition to gradually improving infrastructure and temporary weapons.

Sources said the satellite imagery has captured a significant increase in China’s defense infrastructure on its side of LAC, the de facto border, including the upgrade of a military air base some 180 km from the Pangong Tso area.

The Chinese Army has been gradually increasing its strategic reserves at its rear bases near LAC by rushing into artillery weapons, infantry fighting vehicles and heavy military equipment, they said.

China has also improved its presence in certain areas throughout LAC in northern Sikkim and Uttarakhand, after which India has also increased its presence by sending additional troops, they said.

The trigger for the confrontation was China’s strong opposition to India, which established a key highway in the Finger area around Pangong Tso Lake, in addition to the construction of another highway connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie highway in the Galwan Valley.

The path in the Finger area at Pangong Tso is considered crucial for India to conduct patrols. India has already decided not to stop any border infrastructure projects in eastern Ladakh in light of the Chinese protests.

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers violently clashed on May 5 and 6. The incident at Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in northern Sikkim on May 9.

