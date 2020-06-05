Rahul Gandhi: the ‘draconian blockade’ crushed the wrong curve ‘: Rajiv Bajaj

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: In an interaction with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, industrialist Rajiv Bajaj said Thursday that regaining economic growth will not be an easy task. The discussion, broadcast on social media platforms, was largely based on the impact of the blockade on the Indian economy amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The managing director of Bajaj Auto said: “Reopen the herculean task of the economy since the problem is to get fear out of people’s minds.” He also mentioned that a clear narrative from the Prime Minister is needed.

“We tried to implement a hard blockade that was still porous. Therefore, I think we are done with the worst of both worlds. On the one hand, a porous blockade ensures that the virus will continue to exist and, as you said, is still waiting to hit you. when you will unlock. So, you haven’t solved that problem, “Bajaj said.

“But it has definitely decimated the economy. It has flattened the wrong curve. It is not the infection curve, it is the GDP curve. This is what we are done with, the worst of both worlds,” he added.



The congressional leader held a dialogue on the state of India’s economy on April 30 with former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Raghuram Rajan.

He later had a conversation with Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee, who opined that the country should come up with a stimulus package large enough to revive demand.

A few days ago, he also spoke to world-renowned public health experts: Professor Ashish Jha of the Harvard Global Health Institute and Swedish epidemiologist Johan Giesecke about the coronavirus crisis.

(With contributions from the agency)

