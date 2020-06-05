Mumbai Unlock 1.0 Guidelines: Mumbai Housing Societies write rules for a new normal | Mumbai News

India Top Headlines

The days of stopping vendors and visitors at the door may be over

MUMBAI: As Unlock 1.0 begins, housing societies across the city are taking their first tentative steps to open up. While restrictions on strangers remain in place, several companies allow technicians, plumbers, electricians, and delivery people to perform mandatory checks. Thermal detection and Aarogya Setu application are a must in many places now. But allowing the maids, tenant relocation, and pre-monsoon floor renovation work to remain gray areas, as the state’s “Mission Begins Again” document says nothing about these aspects.

The administrative committee of the Prathamesh Residence in Andheri decided to allow the maids and drivers to enter society from June 8. Outsiders will be allowed to use only the visitor elevator, administrative committee member Ruiee Kapoor said. A separate bathroom has also been assigned for drivers and security personnel, he added. However, the society has not yet included guests in its new normal. For residents, it is mandatory to wear masks and disinfectants during entry and exit. “Although the government has relaxed the closing rules, we all need to be doubly vigilant now,” he said.

In another gated community near Jacob’s Circle, the rules that prevented residents from leaving without the prior permission of the ‘Covid-19 Committee’ in the housing society have been relaxed.

Some socs limit visitors, others use a thermal filter

Residents can now freely return to work, visit a bank, or go out looking for medications without getting approval, according to the recent state government decision to “unlock.”

In another Versova society, technicians can enter floors to repair broken appliances, but not without permission from the society’s administration. “Forms with technician details should be completed one day in advance and sent to management. If the form is approved, the technician must undergo a thermal examination and a control of the Aarogya Setu application upon arrival. “The security guard clicks on his photo and publishes it to the society’s WhatsApp group. A designated volunteer leaves and reviews the identification and proof of address presented by the technician, “said Priya Ram, resident. The volunteer then logs on to the BMC website to ensure that the technician’s residence is not in a containment zone. The resident must ensure that the technician wears a mask and gloves. Society has limited the number of operators to four a day.

Lodha Amara residents in Thane recently received an update on the new established rules. Thermal inspection at the front door is mandatory for every individual entering, said the secretary of one of the groups, Siddharth Gaikwad. The complex is taking special care to clean frequently touched surfaces, he added.

Rajeev Saxena, Chairman of the Covid Task Force of the Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association, said that thermal detection, masks and disinfection have become mandatory in most housing societies, while some have even acquired pulse oximeters. As societies are still divided on the issue of allowing maids, the association has written to the government seeking clarity. Although the Mission Begin Again document allows self-employed people in society, domestic help is not mentioned. Some societies have interpreted domestic aid as autonomous and are allowing it, but many are still awaiting government guidelines. We have received between 15 and 20 calls a day seeking clarity on the subject, ”said Saxena. The association has asked the government to present clear guidelines on the entry of maids, the transfer of tenants and the renovation work of plans.