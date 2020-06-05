know-what-it-takes-to-be-an-engineer-to-thrive-in-the-industrial-revolution-4-0

India Top Headlines

Engineers have been at the forefront of all industrial revolutions. From the use of steam energy, electrical energy, IT and now the potential of digital, they have been able to rationalize the daily routine.However, the world has changed since the first industrial revolution. Companies have made great strides, far from their origins, only to evolve and reach greater heights. It’s hard to imagine that Netflix started out as a movie rental service and Amazon was just an online marketplace for assorted products. In such a scenario, is subject knowledge and engineering skills sufficient for engineers? The answer is no.

“You definitely need to have the correct domain knowledge, but it won’t give you an edge over the other person who also has the same experience. Companies prefer engineers with business knowledge and project management skills to ensure smooth operations and better efficiencies. If you have a global exposure in terms of working on international internship projects or competitions, that is also a significant advantage, “says Dr. Kamal Bansal, dean, Faculty of Engineering, UPES.

With this in mind, UPES ensures that your

Ingeniery school Students earn a business management diploma in addition to studying for an engineering degree. The University has also entered into an academic collaboration with the London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) in which the LSBF international faculty will teach certain modules of the business management program to UPES engineering students. After successful completion, students will earn their engineering degree and a business management diploma embedded with an LSBF certificate.

Being an engineer today means that you not only have to specialize in your area of ​​interest, but also understand related fields. You can’t be a car engineer and develop a car like “MG Hector-The Internet Car” without knowing anything about technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT). Today, engineers are solving problems alongside designers and architects through the use of computational design, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, data analysis, and Blockchain.

“The application of advanced technologies like AI, data analysis, IoT and robotics are now an integral part of all domains. Therefore, the students of

UPES School of Engineering they have to undergo credit-based programs in these technologies, regardless of the specialization they choose to pursue. They also have free access to more than 3,800 programs on Coursera so they can add breadth and depth to their knowledge repository. Overall, it’s not just engineering education, it’s Engineering +, “adds Dr. Bansal.



Every sector needs engineering minds. Each industry is transforming due to technological advances that are in different stages of adoption. So the question is not whether there will be enough jobs for the engineers, but what are the engineering applicants doing to win one? The need of the hour is to update and retrain to meet the changing expectations of the evolution of job profiles. Competition is intense. Going beyond expanding the knowledge portfolio is what will help aspiring engineers gain a competitive advantage.

Disclaimer: This article has been published on behalf of UPES by the Times Internet Spotlight team.

