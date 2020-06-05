Kerala Elephant News: Investigation ongoing, targeting three suspects: Kerala CM on pregnant elephant murder | India News

India Top Headlines

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Prime Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Thursday that an investigation targeting three suspects is underway in the murder incident of the pregnant elephant in Palakkad.In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister of Kerala said: “In a tragic incident in Palakkad dist, a pregnant elephant lost her life. Many of you have contacted us. We want to assure you that your concerns will not go in vain. Justice will prevail.”“An investigation targeting three suspects is ongoing. Police and forest departments will jointly investigate the incident. The district police chief and the district forestry officer visited the site today. We will do our best to bring the culprits before justice, “said Vijayan tweeted

He said: “We will also try to address the causes behind the increased incidence of conflict between humans and wildlife. Climate change could be adversely affecting both local communities and animals.”

That said, we are saddened by the fact that some have used this tragedy to unleash a hate campaign. Lies based on inaccurate descriptions and half-truths were used to erase the truth. Some even tried to import intolerance to the narrative. Wrong priorities, “he said in another tweet.

“Kerala is a society that respects outrage against injustice. If there is something positive in this, it is that we now know that we can make our voices against injustice heard. Let us be people who fight against injustice in all its forms; every time, in everywhere, “said the prime minister.

The forestry department also said that significant progress has been made in the investigation into the elephant’s recent death.

“In the recorded offense under sections of WL (P) A for hunting the elephant, several suspects are being questioned. SIT formed for the purpose is making significant progress in this regard. Forest Dept will not leave stone unturned to ensure maximum I punish criminals, “the department said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Center took serious note of the incident and requested a status report.

The Union’s environment minister, Prakash Javadekar, said on Wednesday that the Center has sought a full report and assured that severe measures will be taken against the culprits involved.

In a tweet on Thursday, the minister condemned the incident and said: “This is not an Indian culture to feed firecrackers and kill.”

The elephant died on May 27 after he ate the biscuit-filled pineapple and forest officials said he died standing in the Velliyar River after suffering an injury to his lower jaw.

The elephant was seen standing in the river with its mouth and trunk in the water to ease the pain after the explosive-filled fruit exploded in its mouth.

