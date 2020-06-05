Gujarat Congress: Two more MLA from Gujarat Congress resign before Rajya Sabha elections | Ahmedabad News
This has further reduced the party’s prospects for winning Rajya Sabha’s second two-seat seat that he could have won if none of his MLAs had resigned.
Gujarat: MLA Congress Axsay Patel presents its resignation to Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi. #GujaratRajyaSabha https://t.co/nPcFzyCTnR
– TOI Ahmedabad (@TOIAhmedabad) 1591258210000
Before the first scheduled date for March 26, five MLAs in Congress had resigned from the party, however, due to the Covid-19 outbreak and blockade, the elections were postponed.
MLA Congress Jitu Chaudhary presents his resignation to speaker Rajendra Trivedi. #GujaratCongress #GujaratRajyaSabha https://t.co/anrNeR2ntT
– TOI Ahmedabad (@TOIAhmedabad) 1591258102000
Rajendra Trivedi, speaker of the Gujarat assembly, confirmed and said: “Two members of the MLA Congress met with me and resigned on Wednesday and I accepted it.”
Amit Chavda, president of the state Congress who reacted to the resignation, said: “Instead of focusing on spending money on citizens affected by Covid-19, BJP is spending it on buying our MLAs to win the Rajya Sabha polls by undemocratic means” .
Jitu Vaghani, president of Gujarat BJP, said: “Congress cannot respect or even address complaints from legislators. The party has not only lost the trust of the people but also of its legislators.”
In the 182-member state assembly, the ruling BJP has 103 W legislators, while the opposition Congress now has 66 MLAs.
Each party needs a minimum of 35 seats for each seat, so BJP has two safe seats and for the third seat, it currently lacks two first-choice votes, while Congress also lacks four votes for its second seat. .
