Andhra Pradesh High Court tells IPS official not to hinder investigation | Amaravati News

HYDERABAD: setting aside his suspension order , the Andhra Pradesh High Court warned former state intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao not to interfere with the investigation Against him.

In February 2020, the state suspended ABV Rao after a report by DGP Gautam Sawang He accused the former for his alleged involvement in irregularities in the purchase of surveillance equipment from the Israeli company RT Inflatable Objects. The Central Administrative Court upheld the suspension order before the HC dismissed it on May 22 and ordered the state to reinstate Rao.

Declaring his suspension illegal HC ordered the government to reinstate him. However, in the order, HC said: “The petitioner is also given a note of caution and an address so as not to interfere or hinder the process of investigation, investigation. You must keep a very strict distance from the investigation / investigation and you must in no way attempt to keep in touch with any of the proposed witnesses to be presented or stand in the way of the investigation / investigation officers. It is clear that if there is an infraction, the state has the right to take appropriate measures. ”