Anamika Shukla: Uttar Pradesh teacher “earns” 1 rupee in 13 months | India News

India Top Headlines

LUCKNOW: A full-time science teacher employed at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), a residential facility for girls from weaker sectors of society, allegedly “worked” in 25 schools simultaneously, earning a total of more than Rs 1 million of rupees as salaries of these schools of more than 13 months until February 2020.

The anomaly came to light when a teacher database was created.

The teacher, Anamika Shukla, was able to achieve this despite real-time monitoring of teacher attendance at UP primary schools.

Originally from Mainpuri, according to the records of all the schools she “worked” at, Shukla was on the lists for these schools for over a year. According to the director general of school education, Vijay Kiran Anand, an investigation is being carried out to determine the facts about this teacher who has been held incommunicado.

“How can a teacher mark her presence in various places, even when they are supposed to mark her attendance online on the Prerna portal? She needs a thorough investigation,” said Anand, who received a complaint about Shukla in March.

“We had asked our officers to investigate the matter. Due to the blockade, their records could not be traced. I sent a reminder to the officers on May 26. Strict measures will be taken if the information about the teacher is found to be true.” Anand said to TOI.

“We have no idea of ​​its original publication. We are verifying it in the districts indicated in the complaint. If true, an FIR will be filed.” Shukla employment has been found in KGBV in districts such as Ambedkar Nagar, Baghpat, Aligarh, Saharanpur and Prayagraj, to name a few. KGBV teachers are appointed by contract and are paid approximately Rs 30,000 per month. Each block in a district has a Kasturba Gandhi school.

When asked if Anamika was using the same bank account for all schools, Anand said, “We will find out once the investigation is complete.” The digital teacher database on the Manav Sampada portal required teachers’ personal records, date of entry, and promotion. Once the records were uploaded, an Anamika Shukla, with the same personal details, was found to have been included in 25 schools.

Shukla was last found working at Rae Bareli’s KGBV until February, when her case came to light. According to Rae Bareli’s basic education officer Anand Prakash, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan’s office had issued a letter to six districts to verify their KGBVs about a teacher named Anamika Shukla. “Although Rae Bareli was not mentioned in the letter, as a precautionary measure we checked and found that the woman was also working in our KGBV. A notice was sent to her,” he said.

“He was asked to inform us, but he did not. His documents available to us were sent for verification at a higher level. His salary was immediately suspended,” Prakash told TOI.

Rae Bareli District Coordinator (Girls’ Education) Anil Tripathi confirmed that Shukla had been arriving at the district’s KGBV. “She was a KGBV teacher, Rae Bareli. I don’t know where else she has been working,” she said.

