United States suspends Chinese airline flights starting June 16

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday ordered the suspension of all flights by Chinese airlines in and out of the country after Beijing did not allow US airlines to resume service to China.

“The US carriers requested to resume passenger service beginning June 1. The failure of the Chinese government to approve their requests is a violation of our Air Transport Agreement,” the US Department of Transportation said in a statement. .

The suspension order goes into effect June 16, but could be implemented sooner if President Donald Triumph orders it to be.

