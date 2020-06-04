Kerala Elephant Incident: FIR against unidentified people over the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala | Kozhikode News

India Top Headlines

MALAPPURAM: an FIR has been filed against unidentified people in connection with the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala ‘s Malappuram, the Mannarkkad forest area officer said on Wednesday. The animal died after being fed a pineapple filled with cookies.According to the officer, the FIR was filed under the relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.The incident took place on May 27 while the elephant was standing in the water. Forest authorities said he died standing in the Velliyar River after suffering an injury to his lower jaw.

Previously, the Silent Valley National Park Wildlife Officer had reported that the elephant was seen wandering through the private forest area on May 23.

“When one of our staff members went to see the elephant, it was noted that there was a wound in the lower jaw area. Later, for at least 24 hours, the animal was trying to fetch water. On May 24 , we receive information that the animal has reached the Velliyar river, “said the wildlife officer.

Officials said they called a vet because the elephant was weak and ate nothing and was on a liquid diet.

The wildlife officer said they later planned to get the elephant out of the river, but by then she had collapsed.

The officer reported that two doctors are on site to carry out the autopsy, after which the body will be burned.

