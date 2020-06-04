Elephant died in Kerala 2020: Pregnant wild elephant dies after pineapple filled with cookies explodes in its mouth | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: A pregnant wild elephant in the Silent Valley Forest of Kerala was the victim of an act of human cruelty after a pineapple filled with powerful cookies offered by a man exploded in his mouth when bitten, a police officer said Tuesday. forest.

“His jaw was broken and he couldn’t eat after chewing the pineapple and it exploded in his mouth.

Surely they offered him the pineapple filled with cookies to remove, “chief chief forest (wildlife) conservator and chief wildlife guard Surendrakumar told PTI.

The incident was reported from the outlying areas of the Silent Valley in Attappadi.

Surendrakumar said the elephant died in the Velliyar River in the Malappuram district on May 27.

He said the autopsy revealed that the pachyderm was pregnant.

“I have ordered forest officials to catch the culprit. We will punish him for ‘hunting’ the elephant,” he said.

The subject of the tragic death of the pachyderm came to light after Mohan Krishnan, a forest officer, posted an emotional note on his Facebook page, recounting the death of the elephant in the waters of the Velliyar River.



“When we saw her she was standing in the river, her head submerged in the water.

He had the sixth feeling that he was going to die.

She took the Jalasamadhi in the river in a standing position, “wrote Krishnan, who was appointed to bring the elephant ashore.

He also posted the photo of the elephant standing in the river water.