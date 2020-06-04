Donald Trump: Amid the turmoil in the United States, Trump calls Modi to invite him to the G7 summit | India News

India Top Headlines

I had a warm and productive conversation with my friend President @realDonaldTrump. We discussed his plans for the USA. USA … https://t.co/jyQr1PrdXe – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1591112987000

WASHINGTON / NEW DELHI: United States President Donald Trump formally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to attend the G7 summit to be held in the United States later this year, acting on his desire to expand the size and scope of the grouping of the main world economic powers. .The two spoke on the phone for 25 minutes, even as racial tensions hit the United States, discussing a variety of issues, including the situation on the India-China border, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the need for reforms in the Organization. World Health. The Indian statement said Modi expressed concern regarding the ongoing civil unrest in the United States, and conveyed his best wishes for an early resolution of the situation.Modi praised Trump’s views on an expanded G7 as a “creative and forward-looking approach,” and acknowledged that such development would be in line with the emerging realities of the post-Covid world. The prime minister said India would be happy to work with the United States and other countries to ensure the success of the summit.Importantly, the Indian statement said the two leaders exchanged views on other current issues, such as the Covid-19 situation in the two countries, the situation on the India-China border and the need for reforms in the WHO. The reference to border tensions indicates the critical opinion of the US. USA On China’s intrusions into LAC, voiced by senior U.S. officials, and that any divergence from Trump’s claims of having recently discussed the issue with Modi did not affect the cordial exchange. In response to Trump’s statement and his offer of mediation, India had said that the two leaders had not spoken since April and that the discussion was over HCQ antimalarial drugs for treatment with Covid-19.While Trump had claimed that he had spoken to India about the tensions between India and China and that Modi appeared to be in a bad mood, India had responded by saying that he was seeking to address the situation in Ladakh through existing bilateral mechanisms with China, even while he stood firm in defending his sovereignty.With the Indian reading of the conversation saying the issue had been discussed, it is clear that the border situation remains dire as Chinese soldiers remain on Indian soil, despite Beijing’s attenuation of rhetoric in recent days. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that Chinese troops were present in considerable numbers at the border (although he did not specify which side).“President Trump warmly recalled his visit to India in February this year. Prime Minister Modi said the visit had been memorable and historic in many ways, and had also added a new dynamism to the bilateral relationship. The exceptional warmth and sincerity of the conversation reflected the special nature of Indo-American ties, as well as the friendship and mutual esteem between the two leaders, “the Indian statement said.“I had a warm and productive conversation with my friend President Donald Trump. We discussed his plans for the G7 US presidency, the Covid-19 pandemic and many other issues,” Modi tweeted. The fact that Trump has found time to engage with Modi amid the problems in the US. USA He suggests that he is sure to overcome the ongoing internal crisis and even trusts in a second term.

The President of the USA USA He had previously indicated that he would host the G7 summit on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the UN General Assembly in September, or after the presidential elections on November 3, assuming the inevitability of his own re-election, after the summit he had held. Scheduled for June, he was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel threw a wrench in the works saying she was in no condition to attend due to the pandemic situation and that other leaders were also lukewarm about the meeting that brings together US leaders. USA, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Japan

Trump wants to expand the group to include India, South Korea, Australia, and possibly Russia. China, the second largest economy in the world, is neither a member nor Brazil, whose economy is larger than at least four in the current G7.

