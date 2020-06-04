Cyclone in Maharashtra: Power outages probably today due to forced closure in Mumbai | Mumbai News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: Energy service companies BEST Tata Power , Adani Electricity and MSEDCL, are on high alert for Cyclone Nisarga hitting the west coast.

Sources at MSEDCL said the utility company prefers to go for a preemptive “forced shutdown” of transformers and feeders in affected areas rather than face devastation or electrical fires. Another official said that power transmission and distribution companies are in contact with state disaster management teams.

Like most power lines in Kalyan-Dombivli open region, there is a possibility that supply will be affected for an “indefinite period”. Supply was affected for more than two hours in parts of Kalyan-Dombivli, Ambernath and Badlapur Tuesday afternoon authorities said it was due to a technical failure at the Barave switching station.

In the island town, the BEST has kept several generators on standby and has requested additional labor. A senior BEST official said, “Our priority will be to restore all hospital supplies, especially energy supplied to Covid centers and quarantine areas in a crisis situation …” Both Tata Power and Adani Electricity have maintained their Quick response teams on standby. A spokesperson for Adani Electricity said customers can call the “19122” helpline for any problems with the power supply.