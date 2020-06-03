India Top Headlines

Manu Sharma: Delhi LG allows the release of the murder convict of Jessica Lal Manu Sharma | Delhi News

NEW DELHI: Deputy Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal approved the premature release of Jessica Lal Murder Case condemn Manu Sharma , who is serving a life sentence, according to an official order.

The Delhi Sentencing Review Board (SRB) reporting to the Delhi government recommended Sharma’s early release last month.

The sources said the recommendation was made at a SRB meeting chaired by Delhi Interior Minister Satyendar Jain on May 11.

Sharma, the son of former Union Minister Venod Sharma, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison by the Delhi High Court in December 2006 for killing Jessica Lal in 1999.

A lower court acquitted him, but the higher court reversed the order, and the Supreme Court upheld his life sentence in April 2010.

Sharma shot Lal after she refused to serve him liquor at the Tamarind Court restaurant, owned by the socialite Bina Ramani in Qutub Colonnade, in the Mehrauli area, south of Delhi, on the night of April 30. from 1999.

