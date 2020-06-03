India China Border News: India-China showdown may drag on as troops dig | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The showdown between India and China is likely to drag on through the summer, the sources said. As troops dig on both sides, India hopes this will last for a while.

At this point, the two sides face each other at four points: three points in Galwan, one at the Galwan crossing or Patrol Point 14, PP 15 and Gogra PP 17. The fourth point of confrontation is at Pangong Tso.

India will not go down in infrastructure accumulation, authorities said. As a result of a series of discussions, it is also clear that India has shorter supply lines than China and could resist much better in the event of a confrontation.

The combination of two satellite photos of the Ngari Günsa civil-military airport base taken on April 1 (L) and May 17, 2020, near the border with India in the western region of Tibet in China, shows the development around the airport. (Planet Labs via AP)

With reinforcements in men and weapons, officials said India could match China in weapons, troops and strategy. So far, the government believes that the problem of Chinese incursions can be solved locally among military commanders. However, he is also prepared for a longer confrontation. Indian and Chinese officials have been in constant contact in New Delhi and Beijing, according to sources.

In Beijing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, once again, that “the overall situation on the border is stable and controllable.” “The diplomatic and military channels of communication are open. He believes that two parties can adequately solve the problems through negotiations and consultations, “he added.

However, it did not stop the Chinese side from launching a psychological / media assault with videos and disturbing images of Indian soldiers beaten by their Chinese counterparts.

Indian official channels have also calmed down. This worked well for India during the Doklam crisis.

