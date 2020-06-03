India Top Headlines

Hyderabad News: Conwoman’s second attack, coach can’t find love but loses Rs 1 crore | Hyderabad News

HYDERABAD: Less than a week after the arrest of Malavika Devati, 44, for allegedly duplicating an NRI of Rs 65 lakh in the United States in a marriage fraud , a city software engineer has approached KPHB police alleging that he was tricked by Rre 1 crore by the same woman on the pretext of getting married.

In love with his ‘love chat’ on Telegram and WhatsApp, the 33-year-old IT professional searched his savings and even borrowed from others to send him money. The woman used her characteristic modus operandi: attracting, withdrawing money and being held incommunicado.

Malavika and her 22-year-old son Pranav Lalith Gopal Devati were arrested on May 27 by the Jubilee Hills Police to duplicate the US-based NRI USA similarly. Malavika was previously registered in cheating cases at the Nallakunta, Marredpally and CCS police stations.

On Monday, the 33-year-old victim filed a complaint alleging she contacted the scammer by marriage. in 2018. Malavika, who allegedly created a fake profile as Anu Pallavi Maganti on the marriage website – telugumartimomey.com, introduced herself as a doctor of Indian descent from Baltimore in the United States.

Malavika led the victim to believe that her politically influential family had someone hack into her phone and block her access to accounts. In February 2018, Malavika asked the victim for money to handle legal matters. “The victim began to transfer money to his account at the Gachibowli branch of IDBI Bank and the Shankarpally branch of the OSE. He transferred Rs 1.02 crore, ”said the inspector.

The IT professional said his monthly salary was approximately Rs 80,000 and that he had to find savings and borrow to send money. One case was registered under Sections 420, 406 of the IPC, Section 66 of the IT Law.

“We will present a prisoner transit order and arrest Malavika,” added the inspector.

