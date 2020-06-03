Don’t let blocking mess up your MAT plans; choose the internet based remote test option

India Top Headlines

The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is a nationwide MBA entrance test taken by the All India Management Association (AIMA). It is carried out four times a year; in February, May, September and December. MAT is accepted as the qualification level or screening test for admission to the Master of Business Administration (MBA), Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and other allied management courses in over 600 B Schools across India. Every year, about a lakh of students take the exam in their quest for admission to various reputable B schools in India offering MBA / PGDM / etc. Candidates can appear for MAT as many times as they wish.

MAT IBT to make things easier in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic





The Corona Virus outbreak and subsequent blockade led AIMA to perform MAT (Management Aptitude Test) as an Internet-based test through remote monitoring.

MAT May 2020 in “Remote Internet Based Test (IBT)” The mode is an “Anytime, Anywhere” option that has given students the opportunity to take this test without having to move from their homes. This new AIMA initiative launched smoothly and successfully on May 25, 2020. At a time when most high-risk exams were rescheduled for July or even later, AIMA is going ahead and conducting MAT-IBT in several sessions from the previous date. MAT scores will be valid for one year.

The registration window for MAT-IBT is currently open and candidates have been registering in increasing numbers. Parents and students alike now appreciate that physical distancing is the need of the hour and the option to take the exam safely from the safe confines of home is very welcome. Given the uncertainties and risks currently associated with using interstate and even local public transportation, the possibility of taking MAT in IBT mode is the best option.

AIMA has also scheduled mock tests to help candidates familiarize themselves with the IBT process and the testing environment even before presenting for the actual test. Everything that candidates require to take

MAT at IBT mode are a computer (desktop or laptop computer with webcam and microphone) and Internet connectivity; both conforming to certain basic technical specifications. The security and credibility of the test are guaranteed by internationally proven robust Artificial Intelligence (AI) based software and by trained and experienced staff for effective remote monitoring.

AIMA management is confident that the IBT test mode is here to stay and, in the future, will greatly benefit B students and schools alike. If you are going to appear at MAT in May 2020 from home, be sure to take the mock tests to familiarize yourself with the process.

About AIMA





The All India Management Association (AIMA) is the main governing body for India with over 37,000 members and nearly 6,000 corporate / institutional members through 68 affiliated Local Management Associations. AIMA was formed more than 60 years ago and is a non-profit, non-profit organization that works closely with industry, government, academia, and students to advance the cause of the administrative profession in India. AIMA makes a healthy contribution to management learning and practice in the country by offering various services in the areas of assessment, distance education, skills development and training, events and conferences, research, publications, executive education and development programs. management.

