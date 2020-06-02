Your clothes need germ-free washing with LG Steam technology (kills 99.9% * germs)

India Top Headlines

Today’s technology is a big part of our lives and embracing it is the need of the hour. This blockage has made consumers view appliances in a new light. Devices that make life easier, in the absence of support staff, can make one feel self-sufficient, and that’s something we all need to work on, due to the current trend. However, effectively managing the home and home is not everyone’s cup of tea, or let’s say pile of clothes!

When it comes to dirty clothes, there are a lot of things to take care of: those tough stains and those nasty detergent marks that leave you itchy – these are just some of the things that can irritate you endlessly! But home electronics giant LG has found a solution to all your washing concerns. With its exclusive Steam technology, in its new range of washing machines, the brand reiterates its commitment to making life better, stronger and healthier.

LG washers come with a heater located under the internal bath that increases the temperature of the water. Warm water dissolves detergent more easily for better and more efficient washing performance. Not only this, but it also takes 100% care of our stains and removes them easily. Steam washing helps wash clothes hygienically, killing 99.9% of bacteria, allergens, pollens, dust mites, pet allergens, and germs. Your Steam Refresh program can cool clothes in just 20 minutes without water or detergent. It is completely smooth but incredibly fast. Isn’t that a sent god!

As a leader in smart technology and sleek design, LG Steam washers are tough on dirt but easy on your fabrics. These advanced steam washers with cutting-edge features allow for a more complete wash in less time.

This is how this new Steam technology is a true blessing:

Steam care

Direct drive motors

LG’s fully automatic machine washers have advanced technology in which the motor is directly connected to the drum, generating 6 unique movements resulting in better washing performance and durability. To top it off, the direct drive motor comes with a 10 year warranty.

Reduces wrinkles and odors in just 20 minutes

This feature uses the power of steam for a deeper cleaning, removing wrinkles and odors from delicate clothes in just 20 minutes!

Soften clothes

It is 100% skin friendly. Use pure, natural steam instead of chemical softeners to soften clothes, so we can feel the difference in fabric texture.

Other features of LG washing machines

LG ThinQ ™ with Wi-Fi: This feature makes doing laundry super easy. The machine has Smart Diagnosis ™ that helps to solve any problem, saving us time and money. With the help of the discharge cycle, almost 20 washing programs can be programmed, from operating the laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle configurations. Interact with your washing machine and access the latest innovations.

Smart Diagnosis ™ System: With the help of the Smart Diagnosis ™ system, one can solve problems with just a phone call

Full Touch Control Panel – A sleek design with a full touch control panel for maximum visibility.

Advanced Design – LG’s sleek glass porthole design with wide-opening doors makes loading and unloading a breeze.

Large Capacity: For each load you wash, you can save energy and time.

6Motion Technology – 6Motion technology washes in six different wash motions, providing the best clean laundry.

TurboWash Technology – LG’s revolutionary TurboWash technology offers the fastest cycle times in the washing machine industry. Save about 20 minutes on each wash cycle.

(* Tested by TUV and SUD under defined test conditions)

Disclaimer: This article was produced on behalf of LG by the Times Internet Spotlight team.