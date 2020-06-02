India Top Headlines

Mann ki Baat Highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Direction of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 65th edition of his monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, the last day of the fourth phase of the national closure. Incidentally, the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ speech comes a day after the first anniversary of the Modi government’s second term.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi direction of:

‘The economy is activating now’

* Our Mann Ki Baat has also not been left intact by the effect of Corona

* The last time I spoke to you through ‘Mann Ki Baat ‘, the services of passenger trains, buses and flights stopped. This time much has been resumed: the Shramik special trains are operational; Other special trains have also started. With the utmost precautions, flights have resumed; the industry is also returning to normal; thus opening an important segment of the economy. In such a scenario, we need to be even more alert and careful

* An important part of the economy is active now. There should be no laxity in maintaining a distance of six feet (do gaj doori), wearing masks, and staying indoors as much as possible. We need to be more vigilant now. Due to the support of all, the fight against Covid-19 is fought strongly

* The challenges facing the country are also of a different kind, however Corona did not spread as fast as it did in other countries of the world

Citizens contribute to the management of the crown crisis.

* There are many people who transmit their efforts (against the coronavirus) to me through the NAMO application and other means

* Noting how people are contributing to the fight against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Modi appreciated the efforts made by citizens like KC Mohan from Madurai; Gautam Das of Agartala; Divyang Raju from Pathankot, Punjab; Rajendra Yadav of Nasik; Self-help women’s groups in small towns and cities that make thousands of masks daily.

* One more thing that has touched my heart is innovation in this time of crisis. A multitude of compatriots from villages and towns, from small-scale merchants to start-ups, our laboratories are even devising new ways to fight Corona; with innovative innovations

Migrant crisis: “Their pain cannot be explained in words”

* There is not a section in our country that is not affected by the difficulties caused by the disease. However, the most affected are the poor and the workers. His pain, his agony and his terrible experience cannot be expressed in words.

* Safely transport thousands of workers on trains and buses, take care of their food, organize their quarantine in all districts, testing, monitoring and treatment is a continuous process on a large scale

* Considering migrant workers, the need of the hour is devising a new solution: paradigm … we are steadily taking steps in that direction. The establishment of a migration commission is being discussed. In addition to that, recent decisions made by the central government have opened up great possibilities for employment in villages, self-employment and small-scale industry.

* I firmly believe that the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign will take the country to greater heights in this decade

The relevance of yoga during the crown crisis

* During the current Corona crisis, I spoke to many world leaders. I would like to share a secret today. I have observed this during deliberations among world leaders; much interest is shown in Yog and Ayurved

* Friends, during the current Corona pandemic, yoga becomes even more important, because this virus affects our respiratory system to the maximum

* By the way, the AYUSH Ministry has also done a unique experiment this time to increase the practice of yoga in your life. I ask all of you to participate in an international video blogging contest ‘My Life, My Yoga’ and, through this new form, also participate

‘Ayushman Bharat helped a crore people’

* A few days ago, the number of beneficiaries of the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme crossed a crore. Eighty percent of the beneficiaries of a million rupees come from the rural areas of the nation. You can guess how these people have gotten rid of their problems

* An important feature with the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme is its ease of portability. A disadvantaged person from Bihar will obtain the same medical facility in Karnataka, which he would have obtained in his home state.

Amphan crisis: courage and bravery of laudable people

* On the one hand, we are busy fighting the Corona pandemic, while on the other hand, we recently faced a natural calamity in certain parts of eastern India. Over the past few weeks, we have seen the ravages caused by Super Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha.

* Last week I went to take stock of the situation in Odisha and West Bengal. The courage and bravery with which the people of West Bengal and Odisha have faced the terrible experience is commendable.

Locust crisis: confident that we can help agricultural sector

* On a side where eastern India faces a cyclonic calamity; in many other parts of the country they have been affected by lobster attacks. These attacks again remind us of the great damage this little creature can deal.

* Lobster attacks last for several days, a large area is affected

* Whether at the Center, the state government, the department of agriculture, or the local administration, everyone is using modern resources to help farmers. I am confident that we will be able to face this crisis in the agricultural sector. We can save a lot

World Environment Day: the issue of biodiversity more relevant than ever

* My dear compatriots, a few days later, on June 5, everyone will celebrate “World Environment Day”. The theme for this year’s ‘World Environment Day’ is ‘Biodiversity’. This topic is especially relevant in current circumstances.

* During the closure in recent weeks, the pace of life may have slowed down a bit, but it has also given us the opportunity to introspect the rich diversity of nature or the biodiversity that surrounds us. Much of the avian fauna had disappeared due to noise and air pollution, and now, after years, people can hear the sound of their tunes again in their homes. There are also reports from many places of uninhibited animal behavior patterns. You must have read and seen these clips on social media just like me

* My dear compatriots, we repeatedly hear the saying that ‘Water is life! If there is water there is a tomorrow ‘, but we also have a responsibility towards water. My dear compatriots, a clean environment is directly an integral part of our lives, and also of our children’s future. Therefore, we have to reflect on this issue on an individual level as well

‘Keep your distance, don’t waste months of hard work’

* Friends, all of us must also bear in mind that after such austere penance, and after so many difficulties, the skillful handling of the situation by the country should not be in vain. You, your family, may still face serious danger from Corona

Watch Prime Minister Modi addresses the nation in ‘Mann ki Baat’

Reference page