India China Border News: Chinese fighters flying 30-35 kms from eastern Ladakh, India watching closely | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Amid continuing tensions over the build-up of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) along the Current Line of Control in Ladakh, India closely follows the movement of Chinese fighter jets parked around 100-150 kms at their bases in Hotan and Gargunsa

“The Chinese have maintained a fleet of around 10-12 fighter jets stationed there at this time and are also conducting flight activities near Indian territory. We are closely monitoring the movement of these J-11 and J-7 jets. combat, “sources told ANI here.

Their fighter jets have been making departures from air bases in Hotan and Gargunsa and fly 30-35 kms from our territory in the Ladakh region, they said.

Sources said they are more than 10 kilometers away from Indian areas according to international standards.



India had scrambled its Su-30 MKI in the first week of May when an Indian Army helicopter and a Chinese helicopter were close to each other in midair.

Hotan’s base has been under surveillance by Indian agencies for quite some time, as Pakistanis have been conducting aerial exercises with the PLA Air Force there.

“Last year too, we closely monitored a movement of six Pakistani JF-17s that flew from Skardu airfield off the western side of Ladakh in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to Hotan, where they participated in an exercise called Shaheen-8.” they said.

On the Indian side as well, Ladakh-based surveillance and target acquisition batteries UAVs from defense forces and intelligence agencies are using their UAVs to conduct extensive reconnaissance of both sides of LAC and Chinese positions along Galwan Nala, the sources said.