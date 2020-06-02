Cyclone in Mumbai: red alert as Mumbai prepares for the first cyclone in its history | Mumbai News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: The city may encounter a climatic phenomenon that has never occurred in its documented history. A cyclone The development over the Arabian Sea, the second to form near India in a fortnight, makes landfall just 110 km north of Mumbai on Wednesday night, likely to cause flash flooding across the entire coastline of the state, including the metropolitan region. Winds due to the cyclone, Nisarga, could reach 115 km / h, with winds of up to 125 km / h.

The IMD issued on Monday a Red alert for Wednesday, indicating extremely heavy rains in isolated locations in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad due to Nisarga. The Central Water Commission (CWC) warned of possible flash floods in Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Thane, Mumbai and Nashik, and tidal waves in the coastal regions of northern Maharashtra and southern Gujarat.

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah met with Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday to review Maharashtra’s readiness for Nisarga. The reason for Mumbai’s low risk from cyclones lies in the climate dynamics of the arab sea . On average, the sea sees one or two cyclonic formations each year and when they do form, they tend to go west to Oman and the Gulf of Aden, or north to Gujarat, as with the 1998 cyclone that killed thousands, or last year. Cyclone Vayu.

Nisarga is expected to make landfall in Palghar on Wednesday night. Ten of the 16 teams from the National Disaster Response Force have been stationed in coastal districts, including three in Mumbai and two in Palghar and Dahanu. Six teams are on hold.

“There may be an increase in the inflows to the dams … Therefore, vigilance must be maintained … There may be possibilities of flash flooding in the rivers that flow west between Tapi and Tadri, affecting the coastal districts, “a CWC official told TOI.

Fishing boats have been asked to return to shore. Of nearly 15,000 vessels, about 100, the majority in Palghar, with 1,000 fishermen and helpers on board, have yet to be reported; the Coast Guard has been instructed to escort them back. All the collectors of the coastal districts have been informed about the steps to follow. Cyclone speed and direction must be continuously monitored.

Dangerous chemical manufacturing industries were asked to put operations into safe mode by Tuesday. “Mumbai and Juhu airports have been asked to park planes in safe places. Power companies have been instructed to ensure that connections are not interrupted, “said a senior state official. Thackeray said that people living in temporary or weak houses will be transferred to relief camps. Hospitals have been kept on high alert. In Palghar, Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed to prevent the gathering of four or more people.

The IMD warned that the winds will reach a gust of 60-70 km / h up to 80 km / h along the southern coast of Maharashtra from June 2 in the morning, becoming gusts of 105-115 km / h up to 125 km / h in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

On Wednesday, the IMD had issued an orange alert for June 3, which was upgraded to a red alert on Monday when the depression over the center-east and southeast of the Arabian Sea began to move north. Light rain was already recorded between May 31 and June 1 in Mumbai. Shubhangi Bhute, a scientist at IMD-Mumbai, said that on Monday morning the weather system was moving at a speed of 13 km / h at about 630 km south-southwest of Mumbai, 340 km southwest of Panjim and 850 km south south-southwest of Surat. “In the next 12 hours, we expect this to intensify in a cyclonic storm over the center-east of the Arabian Sea. It is very likely that it will move almost north initially until June 2 in the morning and then continue from north to northeast and cross the north coasts of Maharashtra and south Gujarat between Harihareshwar (in Raigad) and Daman during the afternoon of June 3, “Bhute said.