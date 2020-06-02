Coronavirus: Community transmission of Covid-19 certainly continues, experts say | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The government insists that there is no community spread of Covid-19 in India, but associations of epidemiologists, public health professionals, and experts in preventive and social medicine have issued a joint statement that “community transmission sections or subpopulations in the country are already well established throughout the country. ”The statement added that the “draconian blockade” was “presumably in response to a modeling exercise by an influential institution that presented a worst-case simulation,” which was shown to be far from the mark in subsequent events. “If the Government of India had consulted epidemiologists who had a better understanding of the disease transmission dynamics compared to modelers, perhaps it would have been better served. Based on the limited information available in the public domain, it appears that the government was advised primarily by clinical clinicians and academic epidemiologists with limited field training and skills, “the statement said.Unlock 1.0: live updatesHe added that India was paying a high price both in terms of the humanitarian crisis and the spread of disease because policy makers “had overwhelmingly depended on general administrative bureaucrats”, rather than engaging with technocrats who were experts in epidemiology, public health and preventive medicine. and social sciences.

In a forceful statement, the three associations: the Indian Association for Public Health (IPHA), the Indian Association for Preventive and Social Medicine (IAPSM) and the Indian Association of Epidemiologists, noted that open and transparent data sharing with scientists and professionals of public and public health, was “notable for its absence to date”, and that this should be ensured as soon as possible.

Noting that the majority of Covid-19 cases were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, the associations recommended treatment of most cases at home rather than hospitalization. They also stated that if migrants had been allowed to return to their homes at the beginning of the epidemic when the spread was low, the current situation of migrants returning and taking the infection to all corners of the country could have been avoided. The associations noted with concern that migrants returned mainly to rural and peri-urban areas, in districts with relatively weak public health systems and lacking facilities for clinical care.

Associations also said the blockade could not be enforced indefinitely as deaths attributable to the blockade, primarily due to the shutdown of routine health services and disruption of livelihoods for the entire lower half of the population, may exceed lives saved due to slowing down the progression of Covid-19. They recommended controlling the pandemic at the state and district levels using evidence-based interventions and at the same time “ensuring optimal provisions for the livelihood of the poor and marginalized.”

The associations made 11 recommendations including replacing blocking with cluster restrictions, expanding diagnostic facilities to test, track, trace and isolate, sentinel and active surveillance to identify hot spots or clusters, avoiding social stigma and protective gear to health workers.

