91% of ITER students obtain jobs from the main companies

The Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), a university-considered SOA college of engineering and technology, has maintained its dominant position in the domain of technical education with a 91 percent placement for its 2019-20 student group involving large companies. .

Thirty percent of the students have received Zero Day job offers, the first day of recruiting with companies that pay a lot and with an average annual salary of Rs. 6.5 lakh and above. In total, 104 companies visited ITER, extending job offers to 2,264 students this season with the highest salary offered to be Rs. 31 lakh per year.



ITER, an AICTE-approved institution that ranked 32nd in the country among engineering universities under the National Institutional Classification Framework (NIRF) in 2019, had received the highest number of offers in East India from major companies such as Microsoft and Infosys. Similarly, Cognizant obtained the highest number of offers for ITER students in Odisha.

ITER’s engineering programs have been accredited by the NBA and also by the prestigious US Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET). USA The institute earned another pen at its limit when it was placed in the 601-800 category of the University’s Times 2020 World Higher Education Ranking, while its Computer Science program also ranked in the 600 plus category. SOA was ranked 24th in the country among universities by NIRF in 2019.

Incidentally, ITER was one of only three institutes in Odisha visited by Microsoft this season, the other two being IIT Bhubaneswar and NIT Rourkela, for recruitment on campus.

The season that started with global brands like Microsoft and Amazon entering the ITER campus in June continued with the hiring of Day Zero slot machines by companies like Rayputa Robotics, Informatica, Deloitte, Tek Systems, Capgemini Digital, Infosys Digital, Mu Sigma, Robert Bosch, MAQ Software, Global Logic, OPTUM, Reliance Industries, SIGMOID, ODESSA Inc, ValueLabs, Kloudgin and Hyundai Mobis with an average annual payment package of Rs. 6.5 lakh and above.

The first day hiring witnessed how heavyweight companies like Infosys, Wipro and Cognizant made 1,164 offers that are considered the best in East India in terms of student ratio. Recruitment continued with other major companies such as Capgemini, IBM, MINDTREE, NCR Corp, IBS Software, Expansion, Sear Holding, Ramky, Infogain, Jade Global, CGI, Voltas, DXC Technology, ITC Infotech, Hexaware, Value Momentum and HP visiting the installations.

SOA, known for its excellent teaching methodology and academic excellence, has already launched an action plan to counter the challenges stemming from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The university’s Training and Placement wing has begun its placement-oriented programs for the 2021 group of students in full force, with the goal of having the Zero Day session begin next June.

