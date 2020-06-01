The dismantling of the idea of ​​India – analysis

Opinion

March 24, 2020 was a watershed moment with Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi announcing a national shutdown in light of the coronavirus disease pandemic (Covid-19). This black swan event in the first year of the second term of office of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has changed our lives. Before then, the government was pushing the central agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with characteristic authoritarianism. But the pandemic has humiliated us all, including those with invincible minds.

Two Modi-1 decisions cast their shadow on the Modi-2 dispensation. First, the poorly thought-out decision of the Prime Minister on November 8, 2016 to demonetize high-value bills. The wealthy were able to exchange their unaccounted cash, but deprived the poor of their hard-earned money. That was a monetary blockade that destabilized the economy. The second was the establishment and implementation of a multi-layered goods and services tax (GST) regime, which is still mired in confusion today. Its negative economic consequences affected the free flow of commercial transactions. The result was that India’s economy grew by 4.2% (2019-20), the lowest in 11 years, compared to 6.1% (2018-19). Before the pandemic, the unemployment rate reached its highest watermark in 45 years. Industrial growth suffered, as did key sectors of the economy, such as manufacturing, construction, commerce, hotels, transportation, and communications and financial services. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) warned (in May 2020) of the decline in private consumption. Economic growth is a continuum subject to occasional problems that no one can control. But during Modi-2, these problems were man-made. An already declining economy needed a boost to revive it. Rather than focusing on governance issues, including health care, education, and the concerns of the poor, Modi-2 tore the nation apart by polarizing it with a community agenda.

In August 2019, article 370 was reformulated and the government of the president was imposed, making the state of Jammu and Kashmir two territories of the Union. This paradigm shift was claimed by Modi as a signal achievement. However, the situation on the ground is far from normal. The communication blackout, the arrest of political leaders and the imposition of the curfew resulted in Kashmir witnessing one of its worst economic crises. Despite government control over the Valley, we have been regularly losing members of the Indian security forces. The criminalization of triple talaq on July 30, 2019 had nothing to do with the pain the BJP felt for Muslim women, especially when it did not shed tears for the two million Hindu women who are abandoned or separated from their husbands. The passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, under challenge in the Supreme Court, witnessed protests on the country’s campuses. In the violence that broke out in Delhi on February 24 and 25, 53 people lost their lives and hundreds were injured. Instances of police brutality and, sometimes, collaboration with perpetrators of violence, were visible to all. But the government looked the other way. The possibility of a National Register of Citizens and the announcement of a National Register of Population further fueled community fires. The passage of the Illegal Activities (Prevention) Act, 2019, although intended to combat terrorism, has been used against those who have raised their voices against the government, which includes Right to Information activists, researchers, thinkers, photojournalists and others. The goal was to silence dissent.

Suddenly, on March 24, things changed. But again, Modi made a mistake. Announced a crash with just four hours to go. The consequences are visible to all. An already sliding economy has been hit hard by the blockade. The fact that all economic activities have been frozen for months will have dire consequences that will push India back for years. The last quarter of 2019-20, with only seven days to close, reduced economic growth to 3.1%. Economists have predicted that growth this year will be in negative territory. This has also been endorsed by RBI. Thats not all. A 25% reduction in earnings will increase the number of people below the poverty line from 21.9% to 46.3%. In the midst of all this, the massive migration of unfortunate confinement victims has resulted in a humanitarian crisis that has not been seen in this country for a long time. In addition to the deaths on the trains, due to accidents or hunger and thirst, the magnitude of the misery is captured by the image of a boy who lifts the shroud of his dead mother in an effort to awaken her. The government’s initial denial that no migrant was on the road is consistent with its consistent denial of the consequences of poorly thought-out decisions.

Modi-1 symbolizes muscle power and a determined MP making instinctive decisions. Modi-2 has dismantled an India that was carefully built by successive governments until 2014. It is time for the government to realize that its divisive agendas will only jeopardize the future of future generations. This government should abandon its “let the fire burn and the cauldron bubble” policy and shift gears to address the burning issues of poverty and marginalization for those at the bottom of the pyramid.

Kapil Sibal is a former cabinet minister of the Union and senior leader of Congress

