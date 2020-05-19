Rishi’s Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima posts a happy, sun-kissed click with Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir, and daughter Samara | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Riddhima Kapoor has been sharing memorable photos from her family album and today posted a happy, sun kissed click with her family. Riddhima breaks up posing with Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Samara. His happiness is contagious, but we miss the late Rishi Kapoor in the painting. She only posted a heart in the caption and perfectly summed up the loved memory.

Riddhima traveled by road in the middle of the running of the bulls to be with his family when his father Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30. Her husband Bharat Takhtani and daughter Samara accompanied her. The Kapoor family recently held a prayer meeting for Rishi Kapoor and Riddhima shared several photos of the rituals.

Rishi Kapoor battled leukemia for two years, was diagnosed in 2018, and had traveled to the US. USA To receive treatment. Rishi and Neetu Kapoor returned to India in September 2019 and the actor soon went to film for his new company “Sharmaji Namkeen”. The manufacturers reportedly plan to use CGI to complete the movie and prepare it for a theatrical release.