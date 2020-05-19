No relationship with Shahid Afridi from now on, says Harbhajan Singh | Cricket News

Sports

NEW DELHI: Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh stated on Sunday that “he has no relationship or connection with Shahid Afridi henceforth” after the recent comments by the former Pakistani captain about Kashmir.

“This is very annoying with what Shahid Afridi has invented, speaking ill of our country and our prime minister. This is simply not acceptable,” Harbhajan told the India Today show Sports Tak.

Harbhajan and his former teammate in India, Yuvraj Singh, had recently come under fire for their call for people to donate to the Shahid Afridi Foundation in its fight against the coronavirus.

“To be honest, he (Afridi) asked us to make an appeal for his charity. In good faith, we did it for humanity and for people suffering from the coronavirus,” said Harbhajan.

“Even our Prime Minister has said that the coronavirus is a fight that extends beyond borders, religions and castes. So we were very clear about the cause that we were promoting, which was simply helping those in crisis.”

“But this man is speaking ill of our country. All I have to say is that we have nothing to do with Shahid Afridi. He has no right to speak ill of our country and must remain in his country and its limits.”

“I was born in this country and I will die in this country. I have played for my country for over 20 years and I have won many games for India. No one can say that I have done something against my country.”

“Today or tomorrow, if my country needs me anywhere, even if I am at the border, I will be the first to pick up a weapon for the good of my country.”

Harbhajan said he had made the contribution to the Afridi foundation as a humanitarian gesture, but said his relationship with the former founder of Pakistan has come to an end.

“A person asks me to call for the good of humanity, and I did my part. That was it. From now on I have no relationship or connection with any Shahid Afridi,” he said.

Afridi had previously said that “it doesn’t take a religious belief to feel the agony of cashmere … just a right heart in the right place.”

“Save Kashmir,” Afridi said in a tweet on Friday.

It doesn’t take a religious belief to feel the agony of cashmere … just a right heart in the right place. #SaveKashmir – Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) 1589562002000

Harbhajan’s former teammate in India, Gautam Gambhir, also criticized Afridi for his comments.

“Pak has a 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl, says the 16-year-old man @SAfridiOfficial. However, he pleads for Kashmir for 70 years. Pranksters like Afridi, Imran and Bajwa can throw poison at India and PM @ narendramodi ji to trick Pak ppl but they won Don’t get to Kashmir until the day of judgment! Remember Bangladesh? “Gambhir said in a tweet on Sunday.