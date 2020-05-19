Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya files for divorce; actor has not yet responded | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has spoken about the city for traveling to his hometown of Budhana, in the midst of the shutdown seems to have caught everyone’s attention once again. According to reports circulating on the Internet, Nawaz’s wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, sent him a legal notice requesting his divorce and maintenance.

According to a report in the Navbharat Times, Aaliya’s lawyer revealed that his client had sent the legal notice on May 7, but due to the current situation, he had also sent the actor a separate notice on May 13. It also called the details in the notice confidential and sensitive and did not reveal many details about it.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya have been married for over a decade and they also have two children together. Although no response has been received from Nawaz’s side, Aaliya’s lawyer also said that legal measures will be taken if the actor does not respond in the next fifteen days.



Meanwhile, the ‘Kick’ actor has been quarantined at his home for the next 14 days while traveling to his hometown of Budhana in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh to be by his mother’s side.

On social media, Nawazuddin had tweeted: “Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my 71-year-old mother suffered an anxiety attack twice. We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government. We are home in quarantine in our hometown Budhana. Please stay home, stay safe. ”