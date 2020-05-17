Watch: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli caught playing cricket on their terrace in this VIRAL video | Hindi Movie News

Sports

After their haircut sessions at home and watching movies together, popular Bollywood couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were seen playing cricket on the terrace of their building. A video has been circulating on social networks where the two are seen having fun.

In the video, Kohli can be seen launching some installments to Anushka. Then he takes the bat, puts on his gloves, and asks Anushka to throw a few at him. Anushka begins with a goalkeeper who is defended by Kohli followed by a full and comprehensive delivery that was far from the reach of 31 years.



Watch the video here:

Anushka and Virat have made the most of their free time at home. They have also been sharing photos and videos from their quarantine diaries with their fans on social media. From Anushka Sharma becoming a Virat stylist to participating in a board game battle between them along with their family members and just playing on Instagram, the couple has been on the Internet.

On the job front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s “Zero”, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. While he hasn’t formally announced his next Bollywood project yet, he recently released his latest web series on an OTT platform.