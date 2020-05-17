Katrina Kaif wishes rumored boyfriend Vicky Kaushal THIS special greeting on her birthday | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Vicky Kaushal turned 32 on Saturday and, although it will be a quiet and discreet affair, his alleged girlfriend Katrina Kaif stepped in to brighten her day with a special greeting.

The actress, who is said to be in a silent romance with the “URI” actor, turned to her Instagram Stories to send a greeting that was all epic.

“May the josh always be high,” he wrote with a star smiley and added “Happy Birthday.” Kat shared the precious greeting with a gif of Vicky’s character from “URI: The Surgical Strike” taking off in mid-air.

One look at her greeting and you can be sure that Katrina will surely brighten Vicky’s day.

The piece didn’t seem to take too long to respond to the sweet desire for beauty, which he shared in his handle and wrote: “Thank you!”

Meanwhile, in a statement, the birthday boy said, “This time it will be different because it will be quiet. It will be about spending time with the family. I will also catch up with my friends on video calls.”

Vicky also traveled the memory trail and remembered how she celebrated her birthday in her childhood. “I used to be very upset that my birthday would fall during the summer holidays. I couldn’t wear regular clothes to go to school on my birthdays and distribute chocolates to the whole class. But what I remember are the sweet parties at home where I went cut cakes surrounded by my friends. ”

On the job front, Vicky has a long list of projects lining up for her releases, including Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Sardar Udham Singh’, Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ and Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam’, a biographical film by Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. He has also signed up for the upcoming director of “Uri”, Aditya Dhar, entitled, “The Immortal Ashwatthama”.

