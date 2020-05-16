United States to donate fans to India, says Donald Trump

India Top Headlines

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will donate fans to India, moments after he underscored the close partnership between the two countries and called Prime Minister Narendra Modi his “good friend.”

India’s count of confirmed cases of Covid-19 crossed 85,000 on Friday, beating China’s count of 82,933 confirmed cases.

“I am proud to announce that the United States will donate fans to our friends in India,” Trump tweeted on Friday. However, the White House did not say how many respiratory devices would be shipped.

“We are sending many fans to India. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi. We are shipping quite a few fans to India. We have a huge supply of fans, ”Trump told reporters before boarding Marine One on his way to Camp David.

The president plans to spend his weekend at Camp David for a series of meetings.

At Trump’s request, India had last month allowed the export of 50 million hydroxychloroquine tablets to treat patients with Covid-19 in the United States, the country most affected by the pandemic.

Earlier in the day, Trump praised India and Prime Minister Modi. “India has been great and, as you know, your Prime Minister has been a very good friend of mine. I just recently returned from India and we are very close together,” said the president, referring to his visit to New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Agra in February.

During a press conference, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said: “The President has just praised our great relationship with India. India has been a great partner to us for quite some time. I am encouraged to hear fans at India”.

She said that India would be among several countries that would get the fans.

Trump said Friday that the United States and India are cooperating to develop a vaccine for Covid-19. “Together we will defeat the invisible enemy! We are with India and Prime Minister Modi during this pandemic,” Trump told reporters in the Rose Garden of the White House.

Trump recognized the American Indians as “great” scientists and researchers, who are contributing to the development of the coronavirus vaccine.

He said a Covid-19 vaccine would likely be available by the end of the year. It has announced the appointment of a former chief vaccine officer at GlaxoSmithKline to spearhead the vaccine development effort.

