Tamil Nadu Lockdown Extension News: Tamil Nadu May Extend Lock Until May 31 with More Relief | Chennai News

CHENNAI: With the state still seeing an increase in Covid-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu the government is likely to announce a emergency shutdown extension up may 31 , but with a little more flexibility in the rules. On Thursday, the state government-appointed team of health experts recommended to Prime Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami a gradual reduction in the blockade. Experts recommended scaling up tests to better map the spread of the virus.Sources said the government would not allow public transportation, gyms, shopping malls, and theaters to operate during the extended shutdown period. “Industries could work with more concessions. The state is considering allowing government offices to work at 50% strength on alternate days and a six-day-a-week work schedule, ”a source said. The state will attend Saturday taking into account local aspects and the recent increase in cases. The CM had already requested the Center not to resume regular flights and train services until May 31.

On Thursday, TN issued guidelines that make testing mandatory for everyone who comes from other states. This is approaching the arrival of special trains from Delhi on Thursdays and Saturdays. An order issued by Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said that among those coming from hot spots like Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra, those with positive results would be taken to hospitals, while those with negative results will remain in institutional quarantine for seven days. The team of health experts was in a three-hour session with the Prime Minister of the Secretariat during which they recommended increasing the tests. “The blockade will enter the next phase. There can only be gradual relief from the blockage and it cannot be completely relieved. Otherwise there will be an increase in infection, “Prabhdeep Kaur of the National Institute of Epidemiology told reporters. The team had told the government that increasing the tests could help identify the spread of the disease and that there was no need. panicking at the sheer number of cases. This will help focus on areas and make effective decisions for prevention, locating contacts and isolating cases.

The state identifies 20 contacts from a positive case and develops strategies. Kaur said there would be an increase and decrease in cases in a pandemic and that effective strategies should be developed to contain the infection and prevent its spread to villages, districts and other parts of the state. “When there is a wave, people should not panic. We should focus on control measures, “he said. Expert members advocated for greater community involvement to stem the spread. The rules of social distancing must be followed in the workplace and there must be a distance of one meter between people. No one should go to workplaces without wearing masks.

In an order, the government, meanwhile, clarified that passengers, who must attend the funeral and rituals associated with the death of immediate family members, will only be released for home quarantine after initial tests at the airport / arrival point, provided that the mortal remains are received in the same aircraft / vehicle. The other categories, such as the terminally ill and people who require medical attention in a hospital, pregnant women, and people over the age of 75 who require assistance, should be brought to the quarantine center until the Covid-19 results are available.