Stop acting as a lender, give cash instead of credit: Rahul Gandhi to the Center | India News
By interacting with regional media journalists through videoconferences, he said he was trying to pressure the government to generate demand by putting money in the accounts of the poor and vulnerable sectors of society.
Gandhi said a “storm” was brewing on the economic front that will cause damage and harm many.
“The storm has not yet come, it is approaching and will cause great economic damage and harm many,” he said.
The leader of the Congress affirmed that if demand is not generated, the country will suffer a greater economic loss than the new coronavirus.
He also said that it is important to intelligently lift the blockade without sacrificing the old and vulnerable population to the disease.