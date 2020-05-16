Start your globally recognized MBA and Master’s degree today by paying just INR 10,000; Experiment first and pay later!

India Top Headlines

The coronavirus pandemic is having a profound impact on Indian companies and has already caused an unprecedented collapse in economic activities in recent weeks, according to an industry survey.recently released. However, once the closure is complete and the companies open, good news is expected on the job scene. In fact, more than 200,000 jobsThey have been advertised by a variety of employers in the past four weeks. Some of the top employers are Amazon, Google, Tech Mahindra, Walmart Labs, VMWare, IBM, Capgemini, Deloitte, JPMorgan Chase, Flipkart, Grofers and BigBasket, according to the data collected.

As you can already predict, most companies will move towards a digital way of operating. Some areas that will see a primary focus are healthcare, BFSI, e-commerce, retail, IT, and ITeS. If you are someone currently affected by the total or partial closure of the workplace or want to remain an important asset to your workplace, it is most important

improve your skill and use this coronavirus-induced blockade to learn something new.

As one of the leading online education companies in India, upGrad now offers its students the opportunity to start globally recognized MBA and Master programs with an initial commitment of only ₹ 10,000 for lots beginning on June 1, 2020. Lo What’s more exciting is that this initiative received more than 70,000 inquiries and more than 1,000 students have enrolled since its launch in Global MBAs and Data Science Programs.

This opportunity is too good to miss because students will have the opportunity to experience Grad’s industry relevant programs for 15 days, that is, until June 15, 2020. After completing this period, students who wish to continue they can pay the full amount and continue learning. If a candidate does not find the program satisfactory, they can suspend and make use of a certificate for the completed modules. This is the first time that a student has the opportunity to experience learning first and then decide on admission.

In recent years, upGrad has been helping working professionals improve and develop their professional potential in the most attractive learning environment. With more than 20,000 active users and more than 300 recruiting partners, it has enabled many professional transitions into lucrative packages at leading global marketing companies. Let’s take a look at the 7 best upGrad programs in this offer:

MBA (Global) from Deakin University: Aspiring managers can enroll in this program that will earn them a Deakin Business School degree. DBS is among the top 1% B schools worldwide and upGrad’s partnership with the school aims to provide 360 ​​degree professional support to students. This 24-month program will not only expose students to a global network of like-minded people, but will also provide them with the status of students at DBS, one of Australia’s top B schools that has been accredited by AACSB and EQUIS.

Liverpool Business School MBA: This is a double credential program that offers an MBA from Liverpool Business School and a PGP in administration from IMT Ghaziabad. The 20-month program allows students to have a 1-week immersion week on the university campus where they can connect with their peers and teachers.

Master of Science in Data Science from Liverpool John Moores University: UpGrad’s strong portfolio of data-related programs includes M.Sc. in Data Science in collaboration with Liverpool John Moores University and IIIT Bangalore. This 18-month program gives working professionals the opportunity and flexibility to pursue a real master’s program from a UK university while continuing to work in India, publishing which students can pursue their PhD at the same university and earn the Alumni status both colleges

Master of Science in Machine Learning and AI from Liverpool John Moores University: Again, an 18-month program that gives working professionals the freedom to pursue a master’s program from a UK university and IIIT Bangalore while continuing their employment in India. Later, students can choose to earn their PhD from the same university or search for lucrative packages available for machine learning engineers at global companies.

PG Program in Management: This 11-month program gives professionals the opportunity to take advantage of 1: 1 mentoring sessions from industry experts, mock interview by hiring managers, offline base camps for networking, a dedicated student success mentor, and a state of IMT Ghaziabad alumni.

PG Diploma in Data Science: 1st PG Diploma Program Recommended and Verified by NASSCOM, a 12-month program designed by industry leaders that will allow new and emerging professionals to quickly adapt to changing trends and enter the field of data science with preparation work from the first day. In this program, students receive an IIIT Bangalore Alumni Status, a prestigious industry recognition along with a Certificate from NASSCOM, Futureskills.



PG Diploma in Machine Learning and AI: This 12-month program has been designed by industry leaders who will enable Technicians to become AI and machine learning experts and make a successful career out of it. Upon completion of this program, students receive an IIIT Bangalore Alumni Status, a prestigious industry recognition.

If there is something good at the moment, it is tailor-made to improve skills. Take a program you wish you had taken in college, and learn a skill you once admired.

