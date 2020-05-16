Rishi Kapoor supported Ranbir Kapoor’s decision to hold an intimate wedding with about 45 people | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recently lost his father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on April 30, 2020. Since then, actress Alia Bhatt has been by his side and that of his family as a caring girlfriend.

Ranbir’s love life has always been the subject of discussion. Whether it’s their past relationships or breakups, their fans know everything. But his current girlfriend, Alia, is everyone’s favorite. He also used to fly to New York to spend time with Rishi and the family during his treatment.

Ranbir’s father, Rishi, had also expressed a desire to see him marry in their previous interviews. But unfortunately that could not happen. But according to the latest developments, Rishi is said to be fine if his son wanted to get married in an intimate ceremony with only 45 people at his side. In an interview with Banglore Mirror, Meena Iyer, who wrote Rishi’s autobiography “Khullam Khulla”, revealed the details about it. She said: “Rishi Kapoor told me that it would be fine if Ranbir wanted an intimate wedding. ‘It is your call. I also agree with 45 people. I will tell my friends, supporters, to bless you. I will apologize and explain that everyone could not be invited because Ranbir is a private person. I respect your privacy.

It is also said that Rishi wanted to give Alia something invaluable on her birthday and even wanted to take her and Ranbir to dinner.

Earlier this year, rumors abounded about Ranbir and Alia preparing to get married at a winter wedding. Reports even claimed that the actors were planning an intimate destination wedding.