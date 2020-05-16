Piyush Goyal: India has made sure there is no hunger | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The government focused on citizens’ health and ensured that no one was left wanting food during the Covid-19 pandemic, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Thursday.“We have spent the full three months without a single starving person. That is not just the effort of the Center or the state governments. It is the effort of 130 crore Indians, “he said in his opening address at the global online conference on” Covid 19: Jaan Bhi, Jahan Bhi “organized by The School of Management at Bennett University, part of the Times Group.

“If it were to investigate how the different nations responded to the Spanish flu, 100 years ago, those that focused on the life and health of people … either with limited resources at that time, progressed much faster and they became prosperous. Those who only focused on their economies suffered, ”he said.

We take care of our needs and those of others: Goyal

Union Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Thursday that India has helped other countries during the new coronavirus pandemic. “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) is rooted in the Indian spirit,” he said. “While you are on a flight, if there is turbulence, what do you advise? Fasten your seat belt first before helping others. We make sure that India’s requirements are met, but we also make sure that the seat belt is tied to more than 3-4 billion people worldwide by supplying drugs to more than 120 countries, ” he said as he spoke at a global online conference in “Covid 19: Jaan Bhi, Jahan Bhi” organized by The School of Management at Bennett University.

Speaking at the same conference, former World Bank chief economist and chief economic adviser to the Indian government, Kaushik Basu said that steps must be taken to protect the vulnerable.

“The immediate concern should be the hundreds of thousands who walk hundreds of miles just to go home, the ones who walk in large groups but are all alone,” Basu explained.

According to Basu, the financial package announced by the finance minister is necessary but not sufficient given the dark clouds of recession and unemployment. Basu said that while government spending would create inflationary pressures in six months, it was necessary to move forward now to protect vulnerable sections and take corrective action later.

“If this Rs 20 lakh crore were an additional amount, this should be sufficient. People who are analyzing the details say it is not additional and includes what RBI has done. If the additional amount is half (of what is advertised) it is not enough, “added Basu.