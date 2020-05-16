NOTICE: This Friday, try your luck with a lottery

India Top Headlines

The American Mega Millions lottery currently offers a prize of $ 266 million dollars. This large number has captured the attention of lottery fans worldwide. Play for the lottery from the comfort of your home. It is possible to play the game by purchasing official Mega Millions tickets online at Lottosmile.

According to Lottosmile spokesman Adrian Cooremans, “As always, we are helping customers from Europe, Latin America and Asia to buy their tickets for world lotteries, however we are very pleased to see the constant interest and trust of Indian customers. . “.



This is how you can play the Indian lottery



Sign up for Lottosmile, an online lottery ticket purchasing service. Select the Mega Millions lottery from over 45 lotteries available on the site. Fill out your ticket with your favorite numbers, or use a computer generated random selection. Indicate how many lines you want to play or choose to play with a lottery union to increase your chances of winning. Confirm your ticket purchase and you are eligible to win prizes in the next draw.

How does Lottosmile work?





Lottosmile is a lottery ticket messaging service. Lottosmile.in uses local agents in the United States to purchase official lottery tickets on behalf of its customers worldwide. A small surcharge is added to the ticket prices to cover the cost of this service. The ticket is scanned and charged to a customer’s account prior to the draw. With this scanned version of the ticket and email confirmation, customers can be assured that they have full ownership of their tickets.

At Lottosmile, customers can purchase tickets to the world’s largest lotteries, including Mega Millions, Powerball, EuroMillions, the Italian SuperEnalotto, EuroJackpot, and more. It provides a dedicated support team, available 24/7, to assist clients with any concerns.



What happens when you win



When you win a lottery prize on Lottosmile, the total amount is yours! No commissions are deducted from winning tickets. Winnings are transferred to your secure and private account and you can withdraw them at any time. However, if you win a lottery jackpot, you may need to travel to the lottery offices to collect the prize money. In this case, an attorney Lottosmile provided you with free of charge will assist you in the process of collecting prizes.

Over the years, Lottosmile has paid more than $ 100 million in prizes to more than 5.5 million winners from around the world. The biggest winners on the site have included a woman from Panama who

earned $ 30 million playing the Florida Lotto, and a man from Iraq who won a $ 6.4 million jackpot from the Oregon Megabucks.

The Mega Millions jackpot can be won at any time and the next draw will be released soon. For more information on how to play Mega Millions online from India, visit

here.



Disclaimer: This article has been produced by basic Times Spotlight information provided by Lottosmile. Times Internet is not responsible for the veracity of the information.



