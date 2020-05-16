Lockdown 4.0: What States Want From the Lockdown 4 Guidelines | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked chief ministers to share with the Center, before May 15, a comprehensive strategy on how each of them would want to deal with the lockdown regime. Although some states have supported the extension of the blockade, most have called for the restrictions to be eased, as well as more autonomy to decide on the demarcation of areas such as red, green and orange zones, which as of now is determined by the Center. The three-phase 54-day blockade to help combat the Covid-19 pandemic will end on May 17.

Here is what states have suggested so far:

Maharashtra



Maharashtra, which has the highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths from the virus, wants strict closure measures to continue in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad and Malegaon until May 31. The state also wants a complete stop to interstate and interdistrict transportation of all kinds. A state official said that in the rest of the state, the Center’s guidelines will be implemented, to be announced before the 3.0 blockade ends on May 17.

Gujarat



Gujarat with the second highest number of positive cases wants the resumption of economic activities in the main urban centers. “If we keep people away from their jobs and professions, it will be catastrophic for them and their families. Even the state’s economic condition will deteriorate if this situation persists,” said Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel. “Economic activity is also important. Now, people cannot afford to sit at home fearing the coronavirus. Our government is also of the same opinion,” Patel said.

Delhi



The Delhi government in its proposal to the Center suggested opening markets, shopping complexes and operating buses and subway services with strict rules of social distancing. The government has also promoted the resumption of construction activities in the national capital and that the movement of workers within Delhi be allowed, government sources said.

Hariana



Haryana’s deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said on Friday that he favors an extension of the confinement, but with more mercy and that states are free to decide what activities should be allowed for a gradual return to normality. Chautala said the lock should remain in place while citing the recent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

With the reopening of some offices in the state with 50 percent or less staff, Chautala said the sooner the offices are restored to normal operation, the better it will be. However, he made it clear that strict measures will have to continue in containment and red zones. “But in the orange and green zones, states should have their own freedom on what to allow under regulation to bring life back to normal,” he said.

Bihar, Jharkhand,

Odisha



The Bihar government has urged the Center to extend the national blockade until the end of this month, in addition to maintaining air and rail traffic, other than the Shramik special train, suspended during the period in view of the situation that arose after the return of migrants to Bihar. across the country on a large scale.

There has been an outbreak in Covid-19 cases in Bihar since the return of migrants gained momentum with the use of special Shramik trains. Approximately 2.5 lakh people have returned by train since May 4, and the number of migrants who have tested positive since then is 358.

Facing a similar immigration crisis and an increase in the number of positive cases, Jharkhand and Odisha also want a continuation of the confinement with strict restrictions on the movement of people.

Tamil Nadu



Tamil Nadu, while inclined to further ease restrictions to stimulate the economy, has categorically told the Center that it was against opening air and train services until May 31, as the number of coronavirus cases in the status increased to 10,000, second only to Maharashtra. Furthermore, the government is unlikely to resume the operation of state buses.

west of bengal



According to sources in the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the West Bengal government supports the Center extending the blockade, but wants states to be allowed to decide on relaxations in their respective areas. TMC sources said the state government is interested in further relaxation during the shutdown and wants clarity on the resumption of rail and air services. West Bengal wants more autonomy to decide on marking “zones” during closure, namely green, orange, and red, according to the Covid-19 situation. He also wants the Center to release its “legitimate fees” so that it can combat the pandemic more effectively, the sources said.

Mizoram



The Mizoram government extended the shutdown until May 31 on Friday to control the spread of the coronavirus infection. The decision was made after several political parties and various organizations, including NGOs, churches and doctors, favored the extension of the blockade at a meeting on Thursday. The state will release new guidelines for the protracted blockade and has formed a task force to study extending insurance coverage to front-line workers, such as the police, volunteers from the local or village workforce , government employees on special duty and those who collect trash from quarantine facilities.

Chhattisgarh



The state supports the extension of the national blockade for the fourth time, but the state government has emphasized the need to restart business. Prime Minister Bhupesh Baghel urged the Center to allow states to decide on red, green and orange zones based on the severity of the coronavirus situation in districts under their jurisdiction during the fourth phase of the shutdown. Baghel said it is necessary to restart commercial activities with total caution to get the economy back on track, but also warned that the opening of interstate borders at this time will not be appropriate. The Prime Minister wrote to Prime Minister Modi with a detailed list of easing restrictions in the fourth phase of the blockade.

Kerala



Kerala sought to allow industrial and commercial activities in rural and urban areas, except in containment areas, the opening of domestic air services, in-state passenger trains, and subway rail services, although it was not currently interested in interstate rail services. . It has also suggested bus service within the district with a limited number of passengers and strict health protocols, including social distancing. The opening of the hotel sector with strict social distancing within restaurants has also been debated.

Assam



Prime Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the state called on the Center to extend the blockade for two more weeks. “We have already submitted our detailed views on this,” he said. Sonowal told reporters in Guwahati that the state has also conveyed its views on the relaxations it wants in the fourth phase of the shutdown.



Karnataka



“After May 17, the government of India is going to relax so many things, let’s hope,” said Karnataka Prime Minister B S Yeddyurappa. “According to me, they (the Center) will relax everything … it could be for things like five-star hotels and others that for the moment do not give permission, but for other things they are going to give permission. Let’s wait and see,” he told the journalists in Bangalore.

Srinagar



The blockade will continue in its fourth phase, but it will witness some relaxations whereby the administration launched a two-week program on Friday to train all service providers, including drivers, barbers, vendors and bakers, to be aware of personal safety. Production and distribution of essential items. Srinagar’s administration plans to train more than 10,000 service providers in the coming month, keeping the focus on the public health aspects of the coronavirus pandemic. Participant training certificates, PPE kits, protective gear, COVID testing, specially designed service tokens, movement passes, IT applications, and online facilitation are some of the components of the training modules.

According to officials, Punjab and Telangana, along with other states, want the blockade to continue, but they want states to be empowered to decide the zones of color.

(With contributions from agencies)