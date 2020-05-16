Liquor sale in Andhra Pradesh: Hic! Tipplers complain that in two days liquor becomes 75% more expensive in Andhra Pradesh | Amaravati News

India Top Headlines

By: Nalla Ram

VIJAYAWADA: It’s only been two days since liquor stores were opened in Andhra Pradesh after the closure was relaxed, but now it’s 75% more expensive.

On Monday, prices rose 25% and on Tuesday the state government increased it by another 50%, saying that high prices would act as a deterrent.

But the cost failed to deter most who were ready to pay any price for a fall and queued up before stores that would now remain open from 11 a.m. at 8 p.m.

Ban and indirect tax officials said with a 50% rise in alcohol prices on Tuesday, an additional retail indirect tax (ARET) was imposed ranging from Rs 40 to Rs 120 on 180 ml of IMFL, depending on the brand, and ARET ranging from 160 to 160 rupees. 480 overcame 750 ml of IMFL. The same amount of taxes will be applicable for foreign liquor (FL).

Price hike aimed at reducing consumption

On beer, the government imposed an additional tax of up to £ 40 on a 330 ml bottle, $ 60 on 500 or 650

ml. In ready to drink (all ranges), he imposed an additional tax of up to £ 60 on 250 or 275 ml. “I bought a 180 ml bottle of Black Dog whiskey for £ 800 on Monday in the town of Vizag. Now the price of the same brand and quantity is ₹ 900 ”, rue T Anil Kumar from Vizag. The government said the high prices were a step towards a total ban by discouraging consumption and restricting crowds at liquor stores. The number of stores would be reduced by the end of the month, authorities said. CM Jaganmohan Reddy said 15% of retail liquor stores would be closed in late May. So far, 20% of wine stores have closed in AP.