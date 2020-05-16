Did you know that Madhuri Dixit’s husband Sriram Nene only recognized THIS Bollywood actor at his wedding? The | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Bollywood lywood Dhak Dhak ’girl Madhuri Dixit broke many hearts when she married Dr. Sriram Nene at the peak of her film career and moved to the United States. However, she is back in India now with her husband and children and has been very active in movies again. Today, when she celebrated her 53rd birthday today, we got in touch with this throwback interview where she had opened up about her better half.

Did you know that Sriram Nene had not seen any of his movies and recognized a single Bollywood actor at his wedding? Yes, you read it right! Madhuri, in an old interview with a news portal, had revealed that although there were many people at her wedding reception, she only recognized Amitabh Bachchan because she had seen his movies when he was at school.



She also added that he had no idea that she was a big Bollywood star, having not seen any of her movies before getting married.

Speaking of falling in love with him, Madhuri said she saw a bit of herself in him and something opposite in him. She added that he would love to fly from a parachute plane and she would say, “I don’t want to do that.” While he claimed they were somehow opposite, he probably fell in love with it all.



Spilling the beans on the secret of their successful marriage, she said the most wonderful part of them is that they don’t want to change and that is what everyone does the moment they get married. He added that he loves the way he is and the same goes for him too.