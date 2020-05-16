Blockade extension: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu may go to a blockade until the end of May | India News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI / CHENNAI: The confinement in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu is likely to extend until May 31, as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to increase in both states. Tamil Nadu is likely to announce the extension but with a little more loosening of the rules.

In Maharashtra, the blockade will be strictly enforced in red zones, especially in Mumbai, Pune, Malegaon and Pimpri-Chinchwad, which have so far recorded the highest number of positive coronavirus cases. A formal announcement of the extension would be made later this week.

CM Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting on Thursday with some of his cabinet colleagues to formalize the plan to be implemented after May 17. The plan will be sent to Prime Minister Modi before Friday. Thackeray, sources said, it is clear that the blockade should be strictly enforced in the red zones and should be tightened if necessary.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government-appointed team of health experts recommended to CM Edappadi K Palaniswami a gradual reduction of the blockade. Experts recommended scaling up tests to better map the spread of the virus.

Sources said that the Tamil Nadu government would not allow public transportation, gyms, shopping malls and theaters to operate during the extended closure period. “Industries could work with more concessions. The state is considering allowing government offices to work at 50% strength on alternate days and a six-day-a-week work schedule, ”a source said. The state will attend Saturday taking into account local aspects and the recent increase in cases. The CM had already requested the Center not to resume regular flights and train services until May 31.

On Thursday, TN issued guidelines that make testing mandatory for everyone who comes from other states. This is approaching the arrival of special trains from Delhi on Thursdays and Saturdays. An order issued by Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said that among those coming from hot spots like Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra, those with positive results would be taken to hospitals, while those with negative results will remain in institutional quarantine for seven days.

