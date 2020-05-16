Bengaluru Closing News: Today’s updates from your city | Bengaluru News

India Top Headlines

Amidst the prevailing chaos and uncertainty regarding access to services and commodities during the shutdown, we bring you the latest updates from Bengaluru.

Update at 10.30 p.m.: Karnataka would follow the advice of the central government if the blockade is prolonged after May 17, although it suggested that its restrictions continue only in the containment areas, an official said Friday.



Update at 9.30 p.m.: As the Hubli jewelers opened on Friday amid the coronavirus closure, jewelers are struggling to buy gold due to export suspension in the midst of closure.

Update at 8.30 p.m.: The Association of Malls of India (SCAI) has appealed to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to allow the reopening of shopping malls in the state. In a statement, SCAI said it had made a representation to Yediyurappa with a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and guidelines for reopening shopping malls.

Update at 7.45pm: Amid the spread of the coronavirus in the country, there is some news to cheer on from the Karnataka Mysuru district, an access point, with the 90 patients having fully recovered and discharged.

Update at 7.15pm: No more than 50 guests, without air conditioning, without consumption of liquor and paan, without invitation for people over 65 and under 10 years old and also pregnant women are some of the guidelines to follow to celebrate marriages or events in Karnataka with ease of closure.

Update at 6 p.m.: 69 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state is now 1,056, including 480 discharges and 36 deaths.

Update at 4.45 p.m.: Dozens of migrant workers from Jharkhand held a protest in front of the Mangalore City Council on Friday asking the Jharkhand government to organize trains to return them to their homes. A migrant worker said: “If the government does not help us get home, we will sleep on the roads. We will perish but we will go home.”

Update at 3.45 p.m.: All Covid-19 patients in Karnataka’s Mysuru district recovered and were discharged, an official said Friday. “All of the 90 positive Corona patients from the Mysuru district were discharged without a single mortality,” said a health official.

Update at 2.55pm: Karnataka government announces a third block relief package worth Rs 512 crore

Update at 2.40 p.m.: Harsh Vardhan Appeals To All States, UTs To Ban The Sale Of Tobacco Products, Spit In Public

Update at 2.10pm: Karnataka is amending the law to allow its farmers to sell their crop at the best price, even outside the APMC, state chief minister BS Yediyurappa said on Friday.

Update at 13:10: 20 passengers who arrived on a flight from Dubai to Mangaluru test positive

Update at 12.35 p.m.: Indian railways operated 145 “Shramik special” trains on Thursday and transported about 2.10 lakh migrants stranded to their homes in various parts of the country amid the coronavirus-induced blockade, authorities said.

Update at 12.27pm: 45 positive results for Covid-19 in Karnataka; the count of the state rises to 1,032

Update at 11.30 a.m.: Vande Bharat’s flight from San Francisco lands in Bangalore

Update at 11.10 a.m.: World Bank Announces $ 1 Billion Social Protection Package for India Linked to Government of India Programs

Update at 9.30 a.m. The death toll from Covid-19 rises to 2,649; cases rise to 81,970 in India, says Union health ministry (PTI)

* More hospitable to treat Covid patients in Karnataka





After making paid quarantine mandatory for migrants, the government decided to expand the network of private hospitals offering paid treatment to Covid-19 patients. Until now, it had allowed only a few hospitals (Fortis, Columbia Asia, and St John’s) to treat Covid-19 cases. Health department officials said the number will gradually increase.

* Paid Quarantine Rider Ruins Homecoming

Those who returned to Bangalore on a passenger train from New Delhi were “welcome” at the KSR train station with a sudden surprise and an option: they would have to compulsorily spend the next 14 days in quarantine at hotels, which they would have to pay for. The consolation was that they could choose the hotel.



* Karnataka to treat all Covid cases in hospitals

The Karnataka government has decided to treat all patients in hospitals until negative, although the Center issued a circular on May 10 stating that home treatment / isolation can be provided for those who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. to moderate.

* Karnataka’s first plasma therapy receptor dies

A 60-year-old Covid-19 patient from Andhra Pradesh died Thursday at the Victoria Hospital trauma care center. The man was the first patient in the state to receive plasma therapy and recently struggled with severe pneumonia, respiratory distress, diabetes, and hypertension.