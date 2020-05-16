Auraiya Accident News: 23 migrants killed, 20 injured in a traffic accident in UP’s Auraiya; Prime Minister Modi condemns the deaths | Kanpur News

India Top Headlines

KANPUR: At least 23 migrant workers died and another 20 were injured when a truck carrying them collided with a DCM in Auraiya. Most of the immigrants came from Rajasthan and were natives of Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Of the 20 injured, 15 of them were transferred to IGP in Saifai in Etawah, as their condition was described as critical.

Reports say the incident took place near the village of Mihauli under the Kotwali police circle around 3.30 a.m. Auraiya District Magistrate Abhishek Singh said investigations were underway to determine the cause of the accident. He said the priority was to provide the best possible medical aid to the wounded.

The injured passengers were admitted to a nearby hospital.Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the deaths of migrant workers and said the government is carrying out relief work at its peak.

“The accident in Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh is very tragic. The government is carrying out relief work in full swing,” the prime minister tweeted.

उत्तर प्रदेश के औरैया में सड़क दुर्घटना बेहद ही दुखद है। सरकार राहत कार्य में तत्परता से जुटी है। इस हादसे में मारे… https://t.co/2F3mGcsJuV – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1589605700000

Taking a serious note of the incident, Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered senior officials to visit the site and ensure adequate medical care for the wounded. “The prime minister has also ordered that all the injured receive immediate medical attention and that the commissioner and IG Kanpur visit the site and immediately submit a report on the cause of the accident,” said UP’s additional chief secretary (Awanish Awasthi). .

Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the ruling BJP for turning a blind eye to the problems migrants face. Describing the incident as “heartbreaking,” the former UP CM said the government must now begin to focus on the problems of migrants.

उप्र के औरैया में सड़क हादसे में 24 से भी अधिक ग़रीब प्रवासी मज़दूरों की मौत पर अवर्णनीय दुख. घायलों के लिए दुआएँ.… Https://t.co/hbx93dTQdi – Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) 1589598684000

The head of the Samajwadi party demanded that the state government release ex gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh each to the relatives of the deceased.

घर लौट रहे प्रवासी मज़दूरों के मारे जाने की ख़बरें दिल दहलानेवाली हैं. मूलत: ये वो लोग हैं जो घर चलाते थे. इसलिए स … https://t.co/x5iIwXwIIz – Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) 1589601418000

Recently, at least 15 migrant workers were killed in three separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. The Uttar Pradesh government had announced on Friday that district authorities must ensure that migrant workers do not walk or bike to their homes and that all such people should receive transportation.

IG Kanpur inspects the Auraiya crash site to report to CM

On order of Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath, Inspector General (IG) Kanpur Mohit Agarwal inspected the crash site on Saturday and will present a detailed report.

Yogi Adityanath ordered IG Kanpur to report the cause of the accident immediately.

