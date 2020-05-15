Disha Patani posts an impressive selfie; Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff asks the actress what she is wearing to make her skin look amazing! The | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Disha Patani enjoys a large following on social media and her posts take over the internet in no time! Now during the shutdown, the actress keeps her fans updated on what her quarantined life is like!

Today, the actress took to her Instagram to share a beautiful selfie where she can be seen wearing a black T-shirt with her favorite anime character Goku printed on it. The actress flaunted her flawless skin and soft, silky hair as she posed for the camera.

Soon, Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff left a comment and wrote, “Your skin is getting amazing! 🙌🏼 What are you wearing? @Dishapatani.” To which the actress from ‘Baaghi 2’ replied: “@kishushroff look who’s talking, you’re perfect.”

Check out the post and comments here:

Meanwhile, Disha has kept her fans vigilant with her posts, and her camaraderie with Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff has won online.

On the job front, she will soon appear in Prabhu Deva’s ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai,’ starring Salman Khan. The film also stars Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role. She was last seen in the intense Mohit Suri drama ‘Malang’ alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

