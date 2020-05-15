Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya show their million dollar smiles in this happy photo with the famous ‘Senorita’ Camila Cabello | Hindi Movie News

India Top Headlines

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the adored stars in Bollywood. Whether it’s her stunning photos or acting skills, fans are going nuts with the diva. She enjoys a large following on social media. There are several fan clubs dedicated to his name that continue to share rare and invisible photos of the star. Recently, a fan page shared a photo of Aishwarya, her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, and singer Camila Cabello.

In this image, we can see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and little munchkin Aaradhya posing with the famous fame of ‘Miss’ Camila Cabello. The mother-daughter duo smiles and poses for the photo while Camila is seen making a silly grimace sticking out her tongue.

Look at his photo here:

Speaking of the photo, it’s from last year when Aishwarya attended Paris Fashion Week. She looks absolutely stunning in a black leather jacket and a pair of black sunglasses. While her little princess is twinned with her mom. She also wore a black jacket. Camila looked stunning in a yellow top and blue jeans.

Aishwarya was last seen in Anil Kapoor and in Rajkummar Rao’s protagonist ‘Fanney Khan’. She will be seen soon at the next Mani Ratnam, where she will reportedly rehearse a negative character. In addition to her, the film also stars Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles.