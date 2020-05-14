Quad is becoming a key coalition after Covid-19 – editorials

Opinion

Quad-core is part of the computer vocabulary, but it can equally apply to the heart of a post-coronavirus pandemic world order. The United States (US) has held high-level discussions with government groups about coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and what follows. India was part of the most recent, a meeting at the level of foreign ministers, which also included Japan, Australia, South Korea, Brazil and Israel. A regular weekly meeting is now held at the Foreign Secretary level, replacing the last two (Brazil and Israel) with New Zealand and Vietnam. What is common to both are the four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, generally called Quad. If this pattern continues, it will indicate that Washington and the other three members see themselves as the cornerstone of a post-Covid-19 world.

The Quad is far from being a group with a coherent purpose. What happened is that the four governments have come to accept that they are strategically committed to the organization. India’s concerns that Australia lacked an internal consensus on the Quad is a good example. China’s global position is greatly diminished by Covid-19, a state compounded by its intimidation tactics, and has left room for this type of alignment. Of all the members, New Delhi will be less interested in talking about an alliance. Arguably, it has the best working relationship with Beijing and only lacks a formal military relationship with the United States. However, this is a quartet that has begun to rapidly evolve into something larger than the sum of its parts, and rightly remains at the top of the geopolitical options stack.