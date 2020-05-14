Maharashtra Liquor News Today: Home Delivery of Liquor in Maharashtra Starting Thursday | Mumbai News

India Top Headlines

A long line seen outside a liquor store in Maharashtra.

MUMBAI: For the blocking period, tipplers in Maharashtra can get your spirit Home delivered stock at your neighborhood retail stores. The request can be made over the phone from now on, as the state administration indicated that they will slowly move to the Internet. Since stores will take at least two days to prepare infrastructure, such as delivery men and the transportation system, deliveries will begin as of Thursday, special tax officials said.

On Tuesday, the state’s excise department issued an order directing existing liquor licensees (IMFL, breweries, and wine shops) to extend delivery to drink permit holders at their homes.

“In the exercise of the powers conferred by section 139 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act of 1949, and of all other powers enabling it in that name, the Maharashtra government allows the licensee who holds the licenses in the form of FL -2, FL-BR2 and FL-WII (liquor and beer and wine shops) as attached to the Bombay Liquor Rules of 1953, to sell liquor, beer, soft liquor, IMFL wines to license holders of drink by delivering it to your home, subject to the following conditions, “said the copy of the order signed by the chief secretary (special tax) Valsa Nair Singh.

Meanwhile, the department has also asked all liquor stores to implement the electronic token system in which stores can issue fixed-time token numbers to consumers over the phone or an application developed by wholesalers for Pune and Nashik . Consumers will then collect their stocks based on the time interval assigned to them in a given token number. “The system can continue together, especially for those who cannot take advantage of home delivery,” said Nair Singh.

“The licensee (the store owner) will sell liquor, beer, soft liquor and IMFL wines only with respect to the liquor for which he has a sales license and will effect the sale and delivery of foreign liquor only within from the local license area and on the day and during the hour as specified, “the order said later. Under current hours, stores must close at 6 p.m.

“The sale of liquor under this order to the holder of the permit by delivering the permitted liquor to the address of the domicile can only be carried out if the holder of the permit makes an order to sell the liquor in question,” he added, noting that the The licensee (store owners) will ensure that people deployed for liquor delivery use masks and also hand sanitizers at frequent intervals.

According to the special commissioner Kantilal Umap, it is mandatory that the dealers have the medical certificate of aptitude duly signed by the doctors in addition to the corresponding identity cards. It is the owners’ responsibility to ensure that no contagious disease spreads through children, in addition to ensuring adequate storage during transport, he said.

“The order will be in effect and effective until closing orders issued by the government from time to time under the 2005 disaster management law or any other law are in effect in the state. The government may at any time and at its discretion to modify or terminate it “, the copy of the order indicated at the end.

Meanwhile, the liquor store owners in Mumbai have understood that BMC had closed their stores and that the civic administration should first clarify whether they can operate home deliveries by keeping the stores closed. Nilesh Athnikar of the Progressive Liquor Sellers Association He welcomed the decision, but said the BMC must now also allow stores to do so, as they closed the stores after the excise department allowed them to open. “It should also be clear if BMC does not want us to open but to operate only home deliveries,” he added.

Meanwhile, bar owners in Mumbai have also petitioned the excise department to allow them to sell what they bought before closing, especially beer, which they say may soon expire. “Bars and hotels in Mumbai and the western region have around Rs 10 million worth of beer that may expire very soon if it is not allowed to be sold and consumed along with food packages,” said the HRAWI office bearers. and AHAR.