Coronavirus cases in India: Coronavirus count exceeds 75,000; Second biggest jump in new cases, deaths | India News

NEW DELHI: India became the twelfth nation to record more than 75,000 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, crossing the milestone on a day when the country recorded the second-highest single-day count of new cases and deaths, including when Maharashtra exceeded 25,000 mark in the cases registered so far.

3,783 cases were added to India’s coronavirus count, second only to Sunday’s record of 4,308. The numbers increased significantly with 1,495 new cases detected in Maharashtra, even as other Covid-affected states such as Tamil Nadu (509 new cases), Gujarat (364), Delhi (359), Rajasthan (202), and MP (187) continued to add high numbers.

The Covid-19 death toll in Delhi crossed 100 as 20 deaths were added on Wednesday, the highest number yet. The day’s figure in India was 140, again the second highest to date, with an increase in deaths in Maharashtra, which reported its highest count to date of 54.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases in India rose to 78,118 on Wednesday night, according to state reports.

With the virus showing little sign of slowing down, Maharashtra broke the 25,000 mark to reach 25,922 positive cases of the new coronavirus with its third highest jump in a single day. Overall death in the state rose to the 1,000 mark at 975 on Wednesday. Maharashtra has been adding more than 1,000 new cases every day for the past eight days. These eight days have only contributed to a staggering 10,397 cases and 358 deaths.

A day after Mumbai reported a drop in cases, it jumped again to 800 on Wednesday, making it the second-highest single-day addition so far. With this, the city’s total cases violated the 15,000 mark to reach 15,747. In addition, of the 54 deaths in the state, 40 were from Mumbai, the highest number the city has seen in a single day.

Worryingly, the count of new cases in Kerala touched double digits (10) after a long time during which the state had reported zero new cases for several days. Of the 10, four had come from abroad and two from Chennai. A Wayanad trucker was found to have become a super spreader, infecting at least 10 people in the past few days.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 count dropped slightly to 509 after the state recorded more than 700 new cases over two consecutive days. Of the new cases, 380 were from Chennai. The state’s death toll reached 64 with three deaths reported in Chennai. In addition to Chennai, which now has a total of 5,262 cases, 15 other districts reported new infections.

Rajasthan reported its highest jump in a single day in cases where 202 people were found infected with the virus on Wednesday, 61 of them in Jaipur. In addition, four people died from Covid-19 in the state, with a total of 121.

Odisha also reported her biggest jump in infections, registering 101 positive cases. Of these, 90 were migrant workers who had returned from other states. With this, the total number of positive cases rose to 538.

With 15 people testing positive, Assam also posted its biggest one-day increase in cases. All new infections occurred in Guwahati from a group of 32 close contact people, who had been under house quarantine since Monday.

