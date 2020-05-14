CM Jaganmohan Reddy asks officials to prepare a roadmap to make Vizag safer | Amaravati News

India Top Headlines

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy it has ordered officials to prepare a comprehensive roadmap to make the city of Visakhapatnam completely safe and free from industrial hazards. He asked the special chief secretary (environment and forests) Nirabh Kumar Prasad and AP pollution control Board Member Secretary (APPCB) Vivek Yadav will leave immediately for Vizag to join the high-level investigation team to investigate the cause of the LG polymer gas leak that killed 11 people on Thursday.

Prime Minister Jagan reviewed the latest situation on the ground with ministers and senior officials from the camp office on Friday.

Deputy CM Alla Nani , Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautham Sawang and Cabinet Ministers Muttamsetti Srinivas , Botcha Satyanarayana , Kurasala Kannababu, Dharmana Krishnadas participated in the videoconference review while other senior officials were present in the camp office.

The Prime Minister said that the PCB should be proactive and dynamic to prevent such mishaps. He asked officials to dig deeper and investigate all the reasons and to submit a comprehensive report. He also asked them to identify all the dangerous industries located in and around the city of Visakhapatnam.

The CM asked officials to review the public complaints and necessary security measures to make the area safe to live. “A comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) should be ready to prevail in industries. We needed to assess the future scenario and prepare the plan for public safety,” said Jagan.

He said the investigative committee should not hesitate to recommend relocation of industries if necessary from residential areas. “Our immediate priority should be public safety. Perform a comprehensive safety audit of all industries and make appropriate recommendations. If the location of certain industries is dangerous to public safety, move them,” said the chief minister.

The prime minister ordered officials to first focus on the existing chemicals and gases at the Vizag plant, where the accident occurred, and to take steps to make all valves in the unit safe. He advised officials to explore the possibility of transporting the chemical stocks of LG polymers to a safer location.

Reddy also asked officials to immediately release the ex gratia amount announced by him during his visit to Vizag. Meanwhile, the chief secretary explained that the situation was under control. She said 60 percent of the chemical was already polymerized and that it would take another 18-24 hours for polymerization of the remaining 40 percent at the factory. She said that all the tanks at the factory were safe and that expert teams arrived from Pune and Nagpur were inspecting the plant. Vizag City Police Commissioner RK Meena, District Collector Vadrevu Vinaychand were also present.