Bangalore Lock Extension News: Today’s Updates From Your City | Bengaluru News

Thank you PM @narendramodi hee for this historic economic package of ₹ 20 Lakh crores. This is meant to make India … https://t.co/pGWG7uWFOv – B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) 1589299863000

Amidst the prevailing chaos and uncertainty about access to services and commodities during closing, we bring you the latest updates from your city.Welcoming central government financial aid to the industrial sector, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Wednesday that the unsecured loans of Rs 3 lakh crore would benefit 45 lakh of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in all the country.On Wednesday, the Karnataka government sought to allay fears about possible pay cuts for its employees, saying there was no reason to worry. The claim came amid reports that the government could resort to the measure in the wake of the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 blockade.With two more crown-related deaths, the number has risen to 33 in Karnataka, where 34 new positive cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of infections to 959, the government said Monday, as it tried to ensure that hospitals, homes Nursing Home and Clinics provide treatment for non-Covid patients.Karnataka Prime Minister B S Yediyurappa welcomed on Wednesday the financial support of three rupees rupees from the Center to the industrial sector, which is one of the hardest hit due to the coronavirus-induced blockade since March 24.The restriction on the distribution of theertha (holy water) and prasad (holy offerings) in addition to those offered by devotees is likely to be a new ritual in the temples at Karnataka once they are opened to the public in a post-closure setting, official sources said.Bengaluru Urban District Deputy Commissioner notifies Doddabasthi village in Bengaluru South Taluk as a Covid-19 containment area, ANI reports.34 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours; The total number of positive cases in the state is now 959.Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Rs 20 lakh crore package to boost the economy hit by Covid, Karnataka Prime Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday that he would transform India into a self-sufficient nation.“Thank you PM @ narendramodiji for this historic economic package of Rs 20L crore. This is intended to make India a leader in the 21st century,” the chief minister tweeted.

* Update at 2.34pm: One more succumbs to Covid-19 in Dakshina Kannada.

* Update at 13:15: the CET exam in Karnataka will take place on July 30 and 31

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) will take place on July 30-31, CM Deputy Minister and Minister of Higher Education Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday.

Karnataka CET Exam is a statewide entrance exam organized to provide admissions in Engineering, Pharmacy, B Pharma and other courses offered by universities and institutions located in the state.

The development comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the fourth phase of the blockade will be completely redesigned with new rules and will start from May 18.

* Update at 12.08pm: With 26 more positive tests for Covid-19, Karnataka’s count rises to 951

* Update at 10.46am: Kalasipalya street vendors dump cow dung to the councilman

Traders threw cow dung at a councilor and BBMP officials after they were prevented from opening their businesses in Kalaaipalya on Wednesday morning.

Kalasipalya enters the KR market, which remains a containment area.

Concerned about the safety of merchants following the spread of Covid-19, Prathibha Dhanraj, a councilor for Dharmaraya Swamy Temple Ward, Chickpet and BBMP officials rushed to the scene and tried to prevent them from resuming their business.

* Update at 10:24 am The | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media at 4pm. (AND ME)

* Update at 9.23am The | The death toll from Covid-19 increases to 2,415; cases rise to 74,281 in India: Union ministry of health

* The 2020-21 state budget numbers are expected to undergo a major overhaul as the BS Yediyurappa government must set aside a significant portion of funds to combat the coronavirus.

* As test kits are rapidly running out, Karnataka decides to run group sample tests

* With an estimated 50,000 people returning from outside the state to their homes in Bangalore on flights, trains, buses and cars, BBMP officials say they have a logistical task at hand to ensure compliance with the protocol.

* A pregnant Bangalore tech was forced to wait five hours for the signature of a local tahsildar at a Covid-19 HD Kote taluk testing ground in Mysuru district on Tuesday shortly after crossing the Bavali checkpoint on the Karnataka-Kerala border.

* Go to paid quarantine or return, Karnataka tells returnees

Hundreds of Bengalureans returning home from other states in their vehicles were unable to enter Karnataka on Tuesday after they attempted to undergo quarantine instead of spending their savings on hotel rooms.